Scott Van Pelt Facts: 11 Things To Know About ESPN Broadcaster

He's already a recognizable face in US sports broadcasting including golf, but Scott Van Pelt will get even more TV hours under his belt fronting TGL.

Discover more about his life and career with the following facts.

SCOTT VAN PELT FACTS

1. Scott Van Pelt was born 6 July 1966 in Maryland.

2. He and his wife Stephanie have three children.

3. Van Pelt will host ESPN's TGL coverage alongside Matt Barrie and Marty Smith.

4. Van Pelt attended the University of Maryland, graduating in 1988 after studying radio, television and film.

5. After five years at a Fox affiliate in Washington DC, Van Pelt moved to Golf Channel where he worked from 1995-2000 as a studio host on shows such as Golf Central.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Van Pelt joined ESPN in 2001 and has gone on to host a variety of spots on both TV and radio.

7. He's most well known for being a presenter on Sportscenter, a job he secured in 2015.

8. Van Pelt is a main host of ESPN's golf coverage for The Masters and The Open.

9. He also works in the world of NFL, fronting Monday Night Countdown, ESPN's pre-game show for their Monday Night Football game every week.

10. Van Pelt also hosts Friday night College Football and also contributed to ESPN's College GameDay via his feature called 'Bald Man on Campus'.

11. For ESPN radio, Van Pelt has hosted a variety of shows and podcasts, including one alongside Mike Tirico and the SVPod Podcast.