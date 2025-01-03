Who Is Matt Barrie? 12 Things You Didn't Know About The ESPN Broadcaster
Get to know one of the broadcasters working on TGL this year with our facts about the life and career of Matt Barrie
Matt Barrie is an American broadcaster who may already be familiar to fans of other sports as a result of his previous work with ESPN. In 2025, he will be a part of the broadcast team for the inaugural season of TGL. Get to know him better via these facts regarding his life and career so far.
MATT BARRIE FACTS
1. Barrie was born in Scottsdale, Arizona.
2. Barrie attended Arizona State University from 1997-2001, where he earned a degree at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. In 2020, he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.
3. His TV career began at NBC affiliate station, WJFW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin between 2001-02. There, Barrie was the station’s primary Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers reporter.
4. Before joining ESPN, Barrie held several different positions in multiple states, including sports host and reporter at WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, co-host of a radio show called 'The Team', and anchor/reporter at KXAS, NBC5 in Dallas, Texas. While there, Barrie also anchored live coverage of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Texas Rangers (MLB) and Dallas Mavericks (NBA).
5. Barrie joined ESPN in March 2013 as a part of its iconic 'SportsCenter' production.
6. In 2018, he made his debut as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Barrie's work with ESPN - which sees him co-anchor the 2pm ET weekday edition of SportsCenter - mainly includes covering college football. In 2019, his role included becoming the studio host for college football Saturdays, while he also serves as the play-by-play voice of ESPN’s Thursday night college football.
8. Away from TV, Barrie has hosted College GameDay on ESPN Radio and contributed to ESPN’s XFL coverage as a play-by-play commentator.
9. During his career, Barrie has received 11 Emmy awards and three Edward R. Murrow journalism awards.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
10. Outside of American football, Barrie covers golf for ESPN and has reported on both The Masters and PGA Championship for over a decade, either as host of SportsCenter or as a commentator - calling featured group or featured hole coverage at both.
11. In 2024, Barrie was confirmed as part of the TGL's broadcast team as a play-by-play announcer for the inaugural season in 2025 alongside Scott Van Pelt and Marty Smith.
12. Barrie's wife is called Ashley, and they got married on June 26, 2010.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Golf Club Membership Is In Decline. So What Does The Future Hold?
Is time running out for the traditional structure of members’ golf clubs in this country? What do clubs need to do to adapt, continue to appeal and survive?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Who Is Marty Smith? 14 Things You Didn't Know About The ESPN Broadcaster
Get to know ESPN broadcaster and TGL reporter Marty Smith via these facts regarding his life and career in journalism so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Marty Smith? 14 Things You Didn't Know About The ESPN Broadcaster
Get to know ESPN broadcaster and TGL reporter Marty Smith via these facts regarding his life and career in journalism so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scott Van Pelt Facts: 11 Things To Know About ESPN Broadcaster
Get to know one of the broadcasters working on TGL this year with our facts about the life and career of Scott Van Pelt
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tripp Isenhour Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Tripp Isenhour has been a Golf Channel regular since 2008 - here are 10 things to know about the former pro
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The TGL Broadcast Team?
Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith form the main trio of ESPN's telecast team in season one of TGL
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Andrew Catalon Facts: 10 Things To Know About CBS Broadcaster
Get to know the man calling the golfing plays on CBS with our facts about the life and career of Andrew Catalon
By Paul Higham Published
-
Steve Burkowski Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Steve Burkowski has been part of the Golf Channel broadcast team for almost a quarter of a century - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Emilia Migliaccio Facts: 11 Things To Know About TV Reporter & Talented Amateur
Get to know former college golfing star and now broadcaster Emilia Migliaccio with our facts about her life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
James Nitties Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Broadcaster And Former Pro
Discover more about former professional golfer and current broadcaster, James Nitties via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published