Try our Augusta inspired drinking game to take your Masters viewing up a level

The Masters Drinking Game

There is nothing better than watching the Masters but perhaps the sole way to increase the enjoyment is to have a few drinks.

We think this can be taken one step further too with our Augusta National inspired drinking game in which you take a drink, shot, or down your drink depending on what happens during the tournament.

For example you drink a finger or two for such when things like the Crow’s Nest, or Azalea’s are mentioned.

A shot is to be consumed when Ken Brown makes his appearance in his famous ‘Ken on the Course’ segments if you manage to catch the BBC highlights, or when Fuzzy Zoeller is mentioned.

It gets better though because if there is an eagle or someone mentions Tiger’s injury, then you have to down your drink!

The Masters is one of the best weeks in golf so why not take it to the next level with our game? Make the drinking even more fun (Please drink responsibly)…

Tiger Woods injury mentioned – down your drink

Eagle – down your drink

Patrons mentioned – drink 2 fingers

Green Jacket shown – drink 3 fingers

Magnolia Lane mentioned – drink 3 fingers

Albatross – down your drink and do a shot

Azaleas mentioned – drink 3 fingers

Pimento cheese sandwich mentioned – drink 3 fingers

Fuzzy Zoeller mentioned – do a shot

Westwood misses a short putt – do a shot

Butler cabin mentioned – drink 3 fingers

Ken on the Course – do a shot

Shot heard round the world mentioned – drink 2 fingers

Jordan Spieth talks to his ball – drink 2 fingers

Player hits ball into Rae’s Creek – drink 2 fingers

Player hits two consecutive balls into Rae’s Creek – finish your drink

Sandy Lyle’s famous 7 iron shown – drink 2 fingers

Hole-in-one – Down your drink and do a shot