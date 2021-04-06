Try our Augusta inspired drinking game to take your Masters viewing up a level
The Masters Drinking Game
There is nothing better than watching the Masters but perhaps the sole way to increase the enjoyment is to have a few drinks.
We think this can be taken one step further too with our Augusta National inspired drinking game in which you take a drink, shot, or down your drink depending on what happens during the tournament.
For example you drink a finger or two for such when things like the Crow’s Nest, or Azalea’s are mentioned.
A shot is to be consumed when Ken Brown makes his appearance in his famous ‘Ken on the Course’ segments if you manage to catch the BBC highlights, or when Fuzzy Zoeller is mentioned.
It gets better though because if there is an eagle or someone mentions Tiger’s injury, then you have to down your drink!
The Masters is one of the best weeks in golf so why not take it to the next level with our game? Make the drinking even more fun (Please drink responsibly)…
Tiger Woods injury mentioned – down your drink
Eagle – down your drink
Patrons mentioned – drink 2 fingers
Green Jacket shown – drink 3 fingers
Magnolia Lane mentioned – drink 3 fingers
Albatross – down your drink and do a shot
Azaleas mentioned – drink 3 fingers
Pimento cheese sandwich mentioned – drink 3 fingers
Fuzzy Zoeller mentioned – do a shot
Westwood misses a short putt – do a shot
Butler cabin mentioned – drink 3 fingers
Ken on the Course – do a shot
Shot heard round the world mentioned – drink 2 fingers
Jordan Spieth talks to his ball – drink 2 fingers
Player hits ball into Rae’s Creek – drink 2 fingers
Player hits two consecutive balls into Rae’s Creek – finish your drink
Sandy Lyle’s famous 7 iron shown – drink 2 fingers
Hole-in-one – Down your drink and do a shot