The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
After a dazzling display on Saturday, Rory McIlroy leads The Masters by two shots from Bryson DeChambeau going in to the final round at Augusta National.
Looking to finally claim the Green Jacket and wrap up the career Grand Slam, McIlroy is on-course for the victory and, during the first three days of action, he has already claimed some silverware.
Along with the Green Jacket and The Masters trophy, which depicts the Augusta National clubhouse, there are also individual trophies awarded for low scores of the day, hole-in-ones and eagles.
The day’s low scorer will bag himself a crystal vase, while a hole-in-one earns a crystal bowl, with an eagle earning a pair of crystal goblets.
So far, McIlroy has secured himself a crystal vase for his six-under 66 on Friday, which was the lowest round of the day by a single stroke. What's more, he eagled the 13th to earn a pair of crystal goblets.
On Saturday, the Northern Irishman fired yet another round of the day, this time sharing the accolade with Zach Johnson, who also produced a six-under 66. Adding to his trophy collection, McIlroy eagled the second and 15th to claim two pairs of crystal goblets.
Introduced in 1954, the player who secured the most trophies at a single Masters is Ken Venturi, while Jack Nicklaus, who has won the most Masters titles, has also won the most Masters trophies, with 53.
Although he doesn't get anything for it, McIlroy produced his own slice of history at Augusta National on Saturday, becoming the first player to start their round with three sixes.
Birdieing the first, he then eagled the second, birdied the third, before a par-birdie-par run meant a five-under start in six holes. Finishing six-under for his day and 12-under the tournament, he leads by two from DeChambeau, with an epic final day in store for the 89th edition of The Masters.
