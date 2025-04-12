Does Television Commentary Improve The Masters Viewing Experience? I Can Name 5 Different Ways I'd Rather Immerse Myself In The Action

Similarly to many golf fans around the world, I spent weeks looking forward to the start of The Masters and I usually can't get enough of the Augusta National action - but this time it's not quite living up to expectations.

Over the first two days I found myself becoming fed up with The Masters television coverage, and I was also irritated with the lack of Bryson DeChambeau coverage despite his impressive surge up the leaderboard.

My frustrations are due in part to a growing disillusionment with TV commentary of the tournament, which is something I know has become a divisive topic in the sport.

In a bid to save my Masters weekend, I decided to explore alternative ways to immerse myself in the action, and I came up with five options that I believe would be a more engaging alternative.

This question is one that many golf fans will have an opinion on, some of which I am going to share later in this article, but generally I find myself becoming more and more disengaged with television commentary of live golf.

This isn't a slight on any one commentator, or any one broadcaster, but the balance between useful insight and tedious filler is a fine line to walk.

Often, I feel there is too much of the latter, with the timings of their interjection also detracting from the drama and jeopardy that our game so naturally provides.

If a player is standing over a sliding five-footer for par, I want to listen intently as the palpable tension rises among the patrons.

I want to hear the groans as the ball slides past, or the eruption of cheers as the ball finds the hole, but often this is drowned out by conversation - some of which isn't even relating to the action on the screen.

I understand the importance of commentators being conversational, creating a welcoming atmosphere in the living room of every viewer in the hope of encouraging them to feel part of the action, but knowing when to be silent is also crucial.

The natural soundtrack of golf is beautiful and something I wish we could hear more - which is a sentiment also shared by a group of Golf Monthly readers...

The unmistakeable roar of the patrons at Augusta National is a key part of the greatest soundtrack in golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an email that landed in my inbox today, Dennis Henry said, "A big issue I have is the announcers are talking while the TV shows a player hitting a shot with no idea of the distance to the green or the club played".

Another reader, John Perkins, also shared a similar opinion.

"Please don’t keep on talking/waffling, especially when players are teeing off or taking a shot. They should know when you are playing golf that’s not what you should do. Sometimes they are talking about something else, and nothing to do with the game".

I also spoke to my colleague, Elliott Heath, who is covering The Masters at Augusta National on behalf of Golf Monthly, and he shared his views on the US television commentary.

"All in all, I think the US commentary is fantastic due to the experience of the analysts - many of whom are former tour pros. They know the players very well from years of competing professionally and offer up plenty of good insights to compliment the viewing experience.

"Due to the closeness of the relationships, sometimes it can feel a little fan media-esque as I know that players like Max Homa, for example, are very well liked within the US media. Perhaps regular viewers enjoy that, but for me I prefer a more straight-down-the-line approach."

I suppose the offer you receive as a viewer depends on a number of factors, including your location and access to TV subscription or internet services - but my personal experience has left me feeling disengaged.

With a mixture of opinions on the topic, I feel the best way to engage all golf fans in the coverage is by providing choice. So, in the interest of finding the best options to enjoy the weekend action at Augusta, I looked into different ways to immerse myself in the golf without TV commentary...

The Best Alternatives

1. Radio Commentary

I might be a little old fashioned saying this, but you can't beat radio commentary of Major Championship golf. Whether you go straight to The Masters radio, or catch the coverage on your favorite station, there's something special about this traditional medium.

The hushed tones, the deafening silence as the ball is in motion, the raw emotion that is audibly captured after those big moments in the tournament.

Listening on the radio requires a certain level of imagination, but it also provides the opportunity to transport yourself to the hallowed turf of Augusta via the carriage of top quality commentary.

The murmur of excitement and anticipation heard on the radio as players hit their putts at Augusta National helps to tell the story (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Natural Sounds Of Golf

A cool feature that is available on The Masters website and app is the ability to turn off the questionable AI commentary and instead listen to the natural sounds of Augusta National.

As you watch The Masters, all you can hear is patrons quietly moving from hole to hole, the murmurs of anticipation and excitement, the thundering crash of golf club on ball and the roars that rise to a crescendo in small pockets of the course.

These are some of the most incredible things about Augusta National, and according to social media this appears to have been a popular choice for golf fans, many of whom have have discovered the feature for the first time this year.

Other sports already offer this as an option, like certain broadcasters coverage of Champions League and Premier League football, but I would love to see this as a regular feature for televised golf coverage - instead of just being reserved for the online platforms.

I'd like to pause the commentary for a minute and listen to the conversation between player and his caddie as they prepare to hit difficult shots at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Things I'd Like To See

3. YouTuber/Content Creator Coverage

With the growing profile of golf on YouTube, and the impressive audience that some content creators now reach, it seems like a no-brainer to ask some of these popular figures to get involved with the coverage.

In order to reach a wider audience, we need to tap into the appeal of these figures, and if that means inviting a few to hold an official Masters watch-along, or participate in the live televised commentary, then so be it. I'm here for it!

4. Caddie Commentary

Occasionally having legendary caddies like Billy Foster in the studio or commentary booth can elevate the coverage, but it's something I believe we need to see more of.

Utilising the knowledge and experience of top caddies, both past and present, from across the professional tours will add another level of insight to proceedings, also providing much needed variety to the standard roster of familiar names.

5. Past Champions Commentary

I talked at length in an article recently about aging past champions at Augusta, and the need to make a change to protect the competitiveness of The Masters field, but why can we not endeavour to get more Green Jackets on the commentary team?

I realise this does already happen, with Nick Faldo regularly contributing to Major coverage on Sky Sports, but I'd love to get the winners of yesteryear roaming the course with certain groups and analysis proceedings from the ground.

Whether any of these options are actually viable is unclear, but the necessity to think outside the box is crucial in my opinion. Variety is the spice of life, and I think that widening the net could add a little welcome zing to the normals service.