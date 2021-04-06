Let's take a whistle stop tour through the alphabet on arguably the most exciting tournaments in golf.

A-Z Of The Masters

In this piece we go through the alphabet remembering some of the greatest moments and biggest signifiers of the Masters.

From elevation changes to the famous Magnolia Lane, this list references everything that makes the tournament so great and so memorable.

Of course, let’s start with A….

A – Amen Corner

The supremely evocative moniker given by famed writer Herbert Warren Wind to the stretch of holes from the 11th to the 13th at Augusta National.

B – Ballesteros

In 1980, the great Spaniard was the first European to win a Masters title, inspiring a charge by players from Europe. Seve won again in 1983.

C – Crow’s Nest

Above the champions’ locker room and the library in the clubhouse at Augusta, this is where amateurs competing at The Masters stay during tournament week.

D – Draw

The course at Augusta favours players who can consistently hit the ball from right to left. That means for the left-handed players, it suits a fade.

E – Elevation changes

There’s 152 feet between the low point (12th green) and high point (10th tee). Almost every hole features an elevation change – the 10th drops over 100 feet from tee to green.

F – Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo won three Masters titles – in 1989, 1990 and 1996. The first two were via play-offs, the last in a dramatic final-day encounter with Greg Norman.

G – Green Jacket

Since 1949, this has been presented to the champion at the end of the week’s play by the previous year’s winner. The champion can keep his jacket for a year but then has to return it to Augusta National, where it remains.

H – Horton Smith

The first winner at Augusta in 1934. The event was then known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Smith won again in 1936.

I – Ike

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the USA, joined Augusta National in 1948. He had a great influence on the club and the Par 3 Contest plays around Ike’s Pond. He also had a famous tree named after him which has since been removed.

J – Jones

The great amateur Bobby Jones, together with Clifford Roberts, was responsible for the founding of Augusta National Golf Club and the establishment of The Masters tournament.

K – King (the)

Arnold Palmer won The Masters four times between 1958 and 1964. Beloved by the fans, Arnie played in the event 50 times and then became an honorary starter.

L – Langer

Bernhard Langer won at Augusta in 1985 and 1993. He continues to play and make the cut, finishing T38th in 2018 at the age of 60. Four years earlier, he finished in a tie for 8th.

M – Magnolia Lane

The 330-yard drive leading to the clubhouse at Augusta. Lined by 60 trees, it’s one of the most exciting little stretches of road a golfer could ever travel down.

N – Nicklaus

The Golden Bear is the most prolific Masters winner. Jack Nicklaus has six titles to his name. He first won in 1963 and memorably, finally, as a 46-year-old in 1986.

O – Oak tree

Planted in the 1850s, the large oak tree outside the clubhouse has become a traditional meeting place for players, agents, Augusta members and business big-shots.

P – Patrons

They’re not spectators at Augusta, they’re patrons. It stems from Clifford Roberts’ desire to let those attending know they were making the event possible.

Q – Quick putts

There are plenty of them out there on the course at Augusta – down the green on the 9th and from the top shelf on the 16th, for example.

R – Rae’s Creek

The famous creek flows through Amen Corner behind the 11th and in front of the 12th greens. A tributary flows down the side of the 13th.

S – Sam Snead

Slammin’ Sam played in 44 Masters, winning three of them and racking up a further 12 top 10s. He was honorary starter from 1984 to 2002.

T – The Azalea

Named after the famous flowers that grow around the course, this is a popular cocktail at the tournament. It’s made from gin, pineapple juice, grenadine and lemon or lime.

U – Undulations

The course is sloping throughout, with some significant humps and hollows on and around the putting surfaces. This places a premium on creativity and a deft touch.

V – Variable winds

Particularly on the famous par-3 12th hole, where swirling breezes play havoc with club selection. A sudden change in direction can leave even the very best players looking foolish.

W – Woods

Tiger has enjoyed tremendous success at Augusta, winning four times with seven further top-five finishes. He will start, once again, among the favourites in 2019.

X – 10

Both Sam Byrd and David Duval have racked up tens on the par-5 2nd at Augusta. The eclectic worst score on the course in tournament play is a staggering 169.

Y – Yellow Jasmine

The holes at Augusta are named after trees and plants found around the property. The par-5 8th is Yellow Jasmine and is a key birdie opportunity at the end of the front nine.

Z – Zoeller

Fuzzy Zoeller was champion in 1979. He, inaugural winner Horton Smith and 1935 champion Gene Sarazen are the only golfers to win on their Augusta debuts.