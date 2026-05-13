Terry Clark Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Of America CEO

Terry Clark was appointed the new CEO of the PGA of America in early 2026, but what is his background?

Here are 10 things to know about him.

Terry Clark Facts

1. The PGA of America announced the appointment of UnitedHealth Group executive Terry Clark as its CEO in February 2026, replacing Derek Sprague in the role. He took up the role in early March.

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2. At the time, he had been an independent director on the PGA of America board since 2024.

2. Clark joined UnitedHealth Group in 2006 from IAC/InterActiveCorp, where he was executive vice president for its Entertainment Publications division. There, he worked across consumer and digital brands, including Ticketmaster, Expedia and Hotels.com.

4. He was also chief marketing and customer officer at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group. In the role, he led Optum’s enterprise sponsorship as a partner of The Players Championship.

5. His previous work also saw him collaborate with golf media platforms, including the Golf Channel and NBC.

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Clark took over from Derek Sprague (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Clark has also served on boards for the YMCA and the Special Olympics.

7. He attended Drake University in Iowa, where he attained a Bachelor's degree.

8. In an exclusive interview with Golfweek, Clark said he had studied iconic events, including the Kentucky Derby and Australian Open tennis, for inspiration on how to strengthen the PGA Championship.

9. In the same interview, he explained that he intends to improve his game while in the role, saying: "I really want to take advantage of the many great coaches inside the organization."

10. He and his wife, Sarah, have three children.