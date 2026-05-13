Terry Clark Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Of America CEO
Here's what we know about PGA of America CEO Terry Clark
Terry Clark was appointed the new CEO of the PGA of America in early 2026, but what is his background?
Here are 10 things to know about him.
Terry Clark Facts
1. The PGA of America announced the appointment of UnitedHealth Group executive Terry Clark as its CEO in February 2026, replacing Derek Sprague in the role. He took up the role in early March.
2. At the time, he had been an independent director on the PGA of America board since 2024.
2. Clark joined UnitedHealth Group in 2006 from IAC/InterActiveCorp, where he was executive vice president for its Entertainment Publications division. There, he worked across consumer and digital brands, including Ticketmaster, Expedia and Hotels.com.
4. He was also chief marketing and customer officer at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group. In the role, he led Optum’s enterprise sponsorship as a partner of The Players Championship.
5. His previous work also saw him collaborate with golf media platforms, including the Golf Channel and NBC.
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6. Clark has also served on boards for the YMCA and the Special Olympics.
7. He attended Drake University in Iowa, where he attained a Bachelor's degree.
8. In an exclusive interview with Golfweek, Clark said he had studied iconic events, including the Kentucky Derby and Australian Open tennis, for inspiration on how to strengthen the PGA Championship.
9. In the same interview, he explained that he intends to improve his game while in the role, saying: "I really want to take advantage of the many great coaches inside the organization."
10. He and his wife, Sarah, have three children.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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