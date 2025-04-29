Derek Sprague Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Of America CEO
Derek Sprague replaced Seth Waugh as CEO of the PGA of America in 2024 – here are 10 things to know about him
Derek Sprague is the CEO of the PGA of America, with his appointment having been announced in late 2024 when he replaced Seth Waugh, but what is his background? Here are 10 things to know about him.
1. Derek Sprague attended James Madison University in Virginia between 1985 and 1988, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Marketing.
2. Sprague was the club pro for 26 years at Malone Golf Club in upstate New York.
3. He was named the Northeastern New York PGA Golf Professional of the Year three times, in 2005, 2008 and 2012.
4. In 2017, he was inducted into the Northeastern New York PGA Hall of Fame.
5. When he took on the new role, he became the first club professional in almost 20 years to become CEO after Jim Awtrey.
6. He was President of the PGA of America between 2014 and 2016, meaning he is the first person to hold both roles.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. He has played golf with US President Donald Trump twice. In an interview with Golf.com, he was asked how the rounds had gone. He responded: "Nobody beats the President, I know that."
8. Starting in 2018, he had been general manager at TPC Sawgrass, and before that, he was the Managing Director of Liberty National.
9. He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.
10. Sprague is not in favor of the golf ball rollback plan, saying: “I don't know one recreational golfer that wants to hit it shorter. I don't think we want 30 or 40 million golfers to go out and have to not only buy new golf balls, but now buy new equipment to match the new golf ball.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.