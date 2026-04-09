Sam Burns WITB 2026: Featuring New Driver, Fairway Wood, Irons And Wedges

Turning professional in 2017, Sam Burns has enjoyed a strong rise through the ranks that includes five PGA Tour wins and two US Ryder Cup appearances.

Along with turning professional that year, he also signed a deal with Callaway to use the brand's clubs, golf ball, bag and glove, with Burns continuing to do so ever since.

Check out his full what's in the bag below...

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Driver

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Previously, Burns had been using the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S from 2023 but, at the start of 2026, he changed to the brand new Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond.

One of the best Callaway drivers on the market, something Burns hasn't changed is his driver shaft, which is the Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX.

Fairway Wood

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Like the driver, Burns has moved into the Callaway Triple Diamond fairway wood, with it featuring a 15° head that is adjusted slightly to sit at 16°.

Once again, the golf shaft in his 3-wood hasn't changed either, as the 29-year-old remains in the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX.

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Hybrid/Utility Wood

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The Callaway Apex UW has been in-and-out Burns' bag for some time but, at his most recent start in 2026, the club was back in the bag.

Mixing the performance of a fairway wood and hybrid, this versatile option is set at 21° and features a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft.

Utility Iron

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If Burns doesn't use his Callaway Apex UW he will be using his Callaway X-Forged UT utility iron, which is set at 21° and possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X shaft.

Irons

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Burns had been using Callaway TCB irons but, at the start of 2026, he changed to Apex MB, with it appearing to be prototype model.

Featuring minimal looks, with only a small Callaway logo on the back of the club, the 4-iron to pitching wedge set-up has remained, as have the Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges

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Once again, Burns has made a significant change in his set-up for 2026, introducing Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges that are 50°, 56° and 60°.

Previously, he had the SM10 in the same loft configuration, but moved to the newer model at the start of the season. Shaft-wise, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue are in-play for all three models.

Putter

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Ranked as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, Burns has been using an Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB flatstick for some time, with the fang-shaped design providing plenty of forgiveness on off-center strikes.

Golf Ball

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Like many Callaway staffer, Burns uses the Callaway Chrome Tour X, which is one of the best premium golf balls money can buy.

Apparel/Shoes

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In terms of apparel and footwear, Burns wears Peter Millar clothing and PAYNTR Golf shoes, with the American moving to both brands at the start of 2026.

Sam Burns WITB: Full Specs