Sam Burns WITB 2026: Featuring New Driver, Fairway Wood, Irons And Wedges

Take a look at what five-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup star, Sam Burns, is using for the 2026 season

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Sam Burns hits an iron shot and stands by his bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Turning professional in 2017, Sam Burns has enjoyed a strong rise through the ranks that includes five PGA Tour wins and two US Ryder Cup appearances.

Along with turning professional that year, he also signed a deal with Callaway to use the brand's clubs, golf ball, bag and glove, with Burns continuing to do so ever since.

Article continues below

Driver

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Burns had been using the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S from 2023 but, at the start of 2026, he changed to the brand new Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond.

One of the best Callaway drivers on the market, something Burns hasn't changed is his driver shaft, which is the Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX.

Fairway Wood

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns tees off at 1st hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the driver, Burns has moved into the Callaway Triple Diamond fairway wood, with it featuring a 15° head that is adjusted slightly to sit at 16°.

Once again, the golf shaft in his 3-wood hasn't changed either, as the 29-year-old remains in the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX.

Hybrid/Utility Wood

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns plays his second shot on the second hole during day three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Callaway Apex UW has been in-and-out Burns' bag for some time but, at his most recent start in 2026, the club was back in the bag.

Mixing the performance of a fairway wood and hybrid, this versatile option is set at 21° and features a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft.

Utility Iron

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns prepares to hit his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Burns doesn't use his Callaway Apex UW he will be using his Callaway X-Forged UT utility iron, which is set at 21° and possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X shaft.

Irons

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns tees off on the 4th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns had been using Callaway TCB irons but, at the start of 2026, he changed to Apex MB, with it appearing to be prototype model.

Featuring minimal looks, with only a small Callaway logo on the back of the club, the 4-iron to pitching wedge set-up has remained, as have the Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2
Sam Burns hits out of a greenside bunker on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, Burns has made a significant change in his set-up for 2026, introducing Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges that are 50°, 56° and 60°.

Previously, he had the SM10 in the same loft configuration, but moved to the newer model at the start of the season. Shaft-wise, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue are in-play for all three models.

Putter

Sam Burns looks on while playing the seventh hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, Burns has been using an Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB flatstick for some time, with the fang-shaped design providing plenty of forgiveness on off-center strikes.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2
A detailed view of the shoes worn by Sam Burns of Team United States as he plays the eighth hole during the Friday afternoon four-ball matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many Callaway staffer, Burns uses the Callaway Chrome Tour X, which is one of the best premium golf balls money can buy.

Apparel/Shoes

Image 1 of 2
A detailed view of the apparel worn by Sam Burns of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of apparel and footwear, Burns wears Peter Millar clothing and PAYNTR Golf shoes, with the American moving to both brands at the start of 2026.

Sam Burns WITB: Full Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Club

Head

Shaft

Driver

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond (9°)

Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

Fairway Wood

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond (15°)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW (22°)

Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utility Iron

Callaway X-Forged UT (21°)

Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 X

Irons

Callaway Apex MB Proto (4-PW)

Project X 6.5

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM11 (50°, 56°, 60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB

Row 6 - Cell 2

Ball