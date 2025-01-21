Micah Morris Becomes Latest Golf Influencer To Announce New Sponsor

The start of 2025 has seen plenty of movement in terms of equipment and, in both the professional and social media space, there have been some big announcements.

One of those involves Micah Morris who, with over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, is one of the most recognized golf content creators on the platform. What's more, the social media star has now penned a deal with one of the largest golf manufacturers in the game.

Posting on his social media, Morris revealed that he had signed with Titleist, joining the likes of 'Me and My Golf' who also revealed a partnership with the company at the beginning of January.

In the caption, Morris wrote: "I love being able to bring genuine content to y'all and can’t wait to share this next year with you. We have some incredible things planned for 2025."

Along with the post, a video was also uploaded to his YouTube channel, where Morris showed viewers round the Titleist Performance Institute, before undertaking a full Titleist fitting alongside Bob Vokey.

Morris (left) during the PGA Tour's Creator Classic in August 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to joining Titleist, Morris was signed with TaylorMade and, in the video, he states that there is no animosity, explaining: "I just want you guys to know that I'm very thankful for that (TaylorMade) partnership. I'm thankful for you guys, too—every single person who has followed the team."

The announcement is just one of the many moves from the influencer golf world. Throughout January, it has been announced that Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros have taken up an ownership deal with Takomo Golf, whilst Horvat's apparel company, Primo, has become the 'official golf apparel sponsor' of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC.

Another apparel deal involves the YouTube golf group, 'Good Good', who have made a number of PGA Tour signings for 2025. Joining the company’s apparel arm Joel Dahmen, Jon Pak, Beau Hossler, Willie Mack and Michael Block.

Away from the professional circuits, Mia Baker and actress, Kathryn Newton, have also partnered up with J.Lindeberg, whilst YouTube group, F0reBr0thers, announced that they have signed with Callaway.