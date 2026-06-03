YouTube Star Receives Sponsor's Invite Into PGA Tour Event
Brad Dalke will tee it up at the Rocket Classic at the end of July, with the YouTube star adding another professional start to his 2026 calendar
The worlds of YouTube golf and professional golf will collide in late-July, as Brad Dalke has received a sponsor's invitation to the Rocket Classic.
Taking place July 30th to August 2nd, it will mark the first official PGA Tour start for Dalke in a decade, with the American last teeing it up at the Valero Texas Open in 2016, where he missed the cut.
Along with that start, he also played The Masters and US Open in 2017, thanks to his runner-up finish at the 2016 US Amateur, which took place at Oakland Hills.
In a press release following the news of the sponsor exemption, Dalke stated: "I couldn’t be more excited to make my PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Classic while representing Good Good Golf.
"Coming back to Detroit 10 years after competing in the US Amateur makes this even more special.
"I’m grateful to the leaders at Rocket, the Rocket Classic and the PGA Tour for recognizing how golf is evolving and for embracing new ways to connect content creation with the professional game."
He also posted to his social media pages, with Dalke tweeting: "It’s official! I will be playing in the 2026 @RocketClassic as a sponsors exemption!
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"It will be my first PGA Tour event in 10 years and I am pumped. Big thank you to everyone at the Rocket for giving me this opportunity!"
It won't be the only professional start Dalke makes in 2026, as he will tee it up at the DP World Tour's BMW International Open on July 2nd.
The 28-year-old is also scheduled to tee it up at the Good Good Championship on the PGA Tour, which takes place mid-November.
A member of Good Good, Dalke enjoyed a successful 2025, winning the third Creator Classic at Philadelphia Cricket Club alongside Josh Richards and Erik Anders Lang.
He later went on to win the fourth Creator Classic at the Tour Championship and, later in the year, Dalke also claimed the inaugural Internet Invitational with Francis Ellis and Cody Franke (Beef). The trio shared the $1 million first prize, pocketing $333,333 each.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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