Matthieu Pavon What's In The Bag?
Having taken advantage of the 2023 DP World Tour graduation pathway, Matthieu Pavon became the first Frenchman in history to win on the PGA Tour early in 2024, capturing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Pavon, a long time member of the DP World Tour, won his first event after 184 previous attempts at the 2023 Open De Espana in Madrid, holding off home favorite Jon Rahm in the process.
A long time Ping staffer, we take a look at the tools of Pavon's trade.
Driver
What Driver Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Matthieu Pavon is currently using the Ping G430 Max driver in the 9 degree head. He has this fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6-X shaft.
The Max model was introduced as the most forgiving of the G430 range and is undoubtedly one of the very best drivers on the market, but with the introduction of the G430 Max 10K that has received rave reviews, it will be interesting to see if Pavon does any further testing.
The Ventus Black TR is probably the stoutest shaft in the Ventus range, with an extremely stiff tip section, designed for strong swingers looking for low launch and spin characteristics with maximum stability.
Fairway Woods
What Fairway Wood Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Pavon uses Ping's G430 LST 15 degree 3 wood. This is also fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black shaft, but this time it is the 7-X version. The only difference here is the weight, which comes in around 10 grams heavier than his driver shaft. This is common practice among tour professionals.
The LST model is a very low spinning head, and one of the longest 3 woods we have tested here at Golf Monthly. The combination of power and forgiveness makes it one of the best fairway woods.
Hybrid
What Hybrid Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
To bridge the gap between his longest iron and 3 wood, Pavon chooses to use one of the best hybrids, the Ping G430. He again plays this with a shaft from the Fujikura Ventus range, this time choosing the Black 10-X.
Irons
What Irons Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
In his irons, Matthieu Pavon once again trusts Ping and has opted for the i230 model. During testing, we found the i230 to be a reliable, versatile iron that can hit all the shots with a surprisingly high margin for error despite its relatively compact size. For us, it produced a lively, stable feel with good distance and stopping power for competent players.
Pavon chooses the very popular Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts in his irons. These have a very strong tip section for maximum stability but a relatively soft mid-section to help with feel.
Wedges
What Wedges Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Pavon has selected the new Ping s159 wedges and has them in a tour only raw finish. He uses a 52˚ and 58˚ along with his 'set' pitching wedge. This three wedge set-up is slightly unusual on tour, with most players opting for four, if not five wedges on occasion. We were very impressed with the s159 wedges in testing, in particular with the levels of spin they produced. Consistency of flight was great and we also really enjoyed the look.
Pavon uses the same Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts in his wedges as he does his irons.
Putter
What Putter Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Pavon uses quite an old model putter, the Cadence TR Tomcat C, from 2015. This model is center-shafted and face-balanced, suiting a more neutral, square to square arc. He has this fitted with the SuperStroke Claw 1.0P, which is somewhat unusual as he doesn't actually use a claw style putting grip!
Golf Ball
What Golf Ball Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Like so many, Pavon uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. He marks his Pro V1 with a very thick, black line to assist with his alignment on the putting green.
Apparel/Shoes
What Shoes Does Matthieu Pavon Wear?
Matthieu Pavon wears FootJoy shoes and tends to favour the Premiere Series.
The classic styling of the Premiere is a very popular look across all of the major professional golf tours and is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes. He usually mixes and matches colors depending on the rest of his outfit, opting for a black on black shoe/trouser combo on the final day of his maiden PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines.
What Grips Does Matthieu Pavon Use?
Pavon opts for the Golf Pride MCC Align grips throughout his set. These are ribbed grips that have a raised ridge down the back of the grip to help with consistent hand placement on the golf club. With so many drivers and fairway woods being adjustable nowadays, many players prefer to use round grips as the orientation of the ridge will shift when making adjustments to most drivers and fairways. This would suggest that Pavon is not much of a tinkerer and is happy with the set up of his woods!
Matthieu Pavon WITB: Full Specs
Matthieu Pavon WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Ping G430 Max, 9˚ loft with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6-X shaft.
3 wood: Ping G430 LST, 15˚ loft with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7-X shaft.
Hybrid: Ping G430, 19˚ loft with a Fujikura Ventus Black 10-X shaft.
Irons: Ping i230 (3-PW) with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120X shafts.
Wedges: Ping s159 (raw), 52˚ and 58˚ with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120X shafts.
Putter: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes & Glove: FootJoy
