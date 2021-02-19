The brand new Premiere Series from FootJoy is a modern take on a classic golf shoe

FootJoy Premiere Series Golf Shoes Unveiled For 2021

You’ve seen them on tour, along with the new HyperFlex shoe, and now they are ready to be released to golfers around the world.

Designed in collaboration with a number of PGA Tour players, FootJoy’s brand new Premiere Series features three new upper designs, inspired by the past but made relevant for today.

The new Premier Series has been “influenced by the discerning taste of the modern golfer,” FootJoy says, with each collection made from soft, supple premium leather uppers and ultra-lightweight materials.

The distinctly modern classic styling has been achieved by exquisite detailing from the FootJoy designers and they come in 12 per cent lighter than the popular DryJoys Tour.

The Premiere Series has had a very successful start to life on tour, having been the number one shoe at The Masters.

FootJoy is confident that it will be worn by more Tour players in 2021 than any other golf shoe, including the likes of Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson and many more.

The three new collections are called the Tarlow, the Packard and the Flint, named after FootJoy’s founders and offering up different upper designs and characteristics.

There is also a women’s range, and all models can be fully customised via the MyJoys personalisation platform.

The Tarlow collection comes in two colours and is inspired by Bill and Dick Tarlow, who bought the FootJoy business in 1957 and focused the brand primarily on golf.

It is FootJoy’s modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area).

The midsole has a natural leather welt and contrast stitch and the cleated outsole provides ample grip in different conditions.

Then there’s the Packard collection, which comes in all black or white and is inspired by Frederick Packard, FootJoy’s founder and a shoe pioneer who drove the adoption of many modern manufacturing and design innovations that are still used today.

The Packard collection features exquisite detailing and a pebble grain leather in both the vamp and the quarter.

The collection uses a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area, complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching.

Finally, there is the spikeless Flint, which comes in three colours and was named after Perley Flint, a young Harvard graduate and avid golfer who designed FootJoy’s first golf shoe in the 1920s.

A smooth ChromoSkin leather is used in the upper, with embossed detailing on the saddle area, a refined FJ ornament as well as piping on the side.

The shoe has premium lambskin linings inside and a new fitbed for exceptional comfort.

Whilst all of the Premiere Series shoes look classic, there is plenty of cutting-edge technology in them to provide performance on the course, led by the all-new VersaTrax+ outsole.

This anti-channelling tread pattern is engineered to provide grip for any lie or angle, providing total traction coverage and reducing any slippage.

VersaTrax+ utilises multiple TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) compounds to grip any surface – a harder TPU for on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces.

Comfort comes from FootJoy’s Ortholite EcoPlush FitBed that delivers perimeter stability in the heel as well as super-soft and comfortable custom underfoot cushioning.

“We saw a terrific opportunity to completely reinvent the classically inspired golf shoe from the ground up and to accomplish that we leveraged every ounce of innovation, as well as direct input from the world’s best players, to deliver next-level performance with a distinctly modern take on classic design,” Chris Tobias, Vice President, FJ Footwear said.

The FootJoy Premiere Series golf shoes will go on sale March 15th with the following RRPs: Tarlow £169.99, Packard and Flint £159.99, Womens MyJoys £149.99.