Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The Torrey Pines event has a purse $300,000 larger than the 2023 tournament as Max Homa defends his title
After The American Express at La Quinta, the PGA Tour remains in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
The 156 players in the field will be competing for a purse of $9m, which represents an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament. Back then, Max Homa claimed his sixth PGA Tour title, along with $1.566m in prize money. Thanks to the larger purse on offer in 2024, this year’s winner will earn $1.62m, while the runner-up will walk away with $981,000.
Even the player who finishes 65th will have over $19,000 to show for his efforts, while a six-figure sum awaits each player inside the top 21 by Saturday evening. The purse is also the second highest on the Tour so far this year, with only the first signature event of 2024, The Sentry, offering more.
The money on offer also far outstrips the prize fund available in the other main men’s tournament this week, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour. The United Arab Emirates event will offer $2.5m.
As well as the attractive financial incentive in California, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$119,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$44,550
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,500
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
Who Are The Star Names In The Farmers Insurance Open?
Max Homa beat Keegan Bradley by two shots in 2023, and the California native defends his title this week. It will be Homa’s second tournament of the year after his T14 at The Sentry. He’s unlikely to have it all his own way, though, with many more of the world’s best players in the field, including the man he beat last year.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Xander Schauffele, who finished T3 at The American Express. The winner of that tournament, Nick Dunlap, had been in this week’s field too, but he has withdrawn. However, there is an appearance from the man who finished between Dunlap and Schauffele on the leaderboard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Among the other high-profile names appearing are Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Ludvig Aberg, while there’s a second successive PGA Tour appearance from club pro Michael Block. He missed the cut at last week’s event and will be keen to make it as far as the weekend here.
Two players continuing their comebacks after lengthy absences with injuries are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris, with the likes of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, two-time winner Jason Day, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2019 champion Justin Rose and Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka adding to the list of big names participating.
Where Is The Farmers Insurance Open Being Played?
The Farmers Insurance is held at Torrey Pines, one of the best public courses in the US. The Californian venue has hosted two US Opens, in 2008, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff, and 2021, where Jon Rahm picked up his maiden Major title. The action will take place over the North and South courses in the first two rounds, before attention turns solely to the South Course for the final two days.
Who Is In The Farmers Insurance Open Field?
A strong field will participate in 2024, including defending champion Max Homa, 2019 champion Justin Rose and two-time winner Jason Day. There are also appearances from two-time Major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
