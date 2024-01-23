Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The Torrey Pines event has a purse $300,000 larger than the 2023 tournament as Max Homa defends his title

Max Homa poses with the trophy after his win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa defends his Farmers Insurance Open title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After The American Express at La Quinta, the PGA Tour remains in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 156 players in the field will be competing for a purse of $9m, which represents an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament. Back then, Max Homa claimed his sixth PGA Tour title, along with $1.566m in prize money. Thanks to the larger purse on offer in 2024, this year’s winner will earn $1.62m, while the runner-up will walk away with $981,000.

Even the player who finishes 65th will have over $19,000 to show for his efforts, while a six-figure sum awaits each player inside the top 21 by Saturday evening. The purse is also the second highest on the Tour so far this year, with only the first signature event of 2024, The Sentry, offering more.

The money on offer also far outstrips the prize fund available in the other main men’s tournament this week, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour. The United Arab Emirates event will offer $2.5m.

As well as the attractive financial incentive in California, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,620,000
2nd$981,000
3rd$621,000
4th$441,000
5th$369,000
6th$326,250
7th$303,750
8th$281,250
9th$263,250
10th$245,250
11th$227,250
12th$209,250
13th$191,250
14th$173,250
15th$164,250
16th$155,250
17th$146,250
18th$137,250
19th$128,250
20th$119,250
21st$110,250
22nd$101,250
23rd$94,050
24th$86,850
25th$79,650
26th$72,450
27th$69,750
28th$67,050
29th$64,350
30th$61,650
31st$58,950
32nd$56,250
33rd$53,550
34th$51,300
35th$49,050
36th$46,800
37th$44,550
38th$42,750
39th$40,950
40th$39,150
41st$37,350
42nd$35,550
43rd$33,750
44th$31,950
45th$30,150
46th$28,350
47th$26,500
48th$25,110
49th$23,850
50th$23,130
51st$22,590
52nd$22,050
53rd$21,690
54th$21,330
55th$21,150
56th$20,970
57th$20,790
58th$20,610
59th$20,430
60th$20,250
61st$20,070
62nd$19,890
63rd$19,710
64th$19,530
65th$19,350

Who Are The Star Names In The Farmers Insurance Open?

Xander Schauffele takes a tee shot at The American Express

Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the Farmers Insurance Open field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa beat Keegan Bradley by two shots in 2023, and the California native defends his title this week. It will be Homa’s second tournament of the year after his T14 at The Sentry. He’s unlikely to have it all his own way, though, with many more of the world’s best players in the field, including the man he beat last year.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Xander Schauffele, who finished T3 at The American Express. The winner of that tournament, Nick Dunlap, had been in this week’s field too, but he has withdrawn. However, there is an appearance from the man who finished between Dunlap and Schauffele on the leaderboard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Among the other high-profile names appearing are Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Ludvig Aberg, while there’s a second successive PGA Tour appearance from club pro Michael Block. He missed the cut at last week’s event and will be keen to make it as far as the weekend here.

Two players continuing their comebacks after lengthy absences with injuries are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris, with the likes of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, two-time winner Jason Day, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2019 champion Justin Rose and Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka adding to the list of big names participating.

Where Is The Farmers Insurance Open Being Played?

