Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2024

After The American Express at La Quinta, the PGA Tour remains in California for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The 156 players in the field will be competing for a purse of $9m, which represents an increase of $300,000 on the 2023 tournament. Back then, Max Homa claimed his sixth PGA Tour title, along with $1.566m in prize money. Thanks to the larger purse on offer in 2024, this year’s winner will earn $1.62m, while the runner-up will walk away with $981,000.

Even the player who finishes 65th will have over $19,000 to show for his efforts, while a six-figure sum awaits each player inside the top 21 by Saturday evening. The purse is also the second highest on the Tour so far this year, with only the first signature event of 2024, The Sentry, offering more.

The money on offer also far outstrips the prize fund available in the other main men’s tournament this week, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour. The United Arab Emirates event will offer $2.5m.

As well as the attractive financial incentive in California, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $119,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $44,550 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,500 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Who Are The Star Names In The Farmers Insurance Open?

Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the Farmers Insurance Open field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa beat Keegan Bradley by two shots in 2023, and the California native defends his title this week. It will be Homa’s second tournament of the year after his T14 at The Sentry. He’s unlikely to have it all his own way, though, with many more of the world’s best players in the field, including the man he beat last year.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Xander Schauffele, who finished T3 at The American Express. The winner of that tournament, Nick Dunlap, had been in this week’s field too, but he has withdrawn. However, there is an appearance from the man who finished between Dunlap and Schauffele on the leaderboard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Among the other high-profile names appearing are Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Ludvig Aberg, while there’s a second successive PGA Tour appearance from club pro Michael Block. He missed the cut at last week’s event and will be keen to make it as far as the weekend here.

Two players continuing their comebacks after lengthy absences with injuries are Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris, with the likes of PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, two-time winner Jason Day, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2019 champion Justin Rose and Ryder Cup star Sepp Straka adding to the list of big names participating.

Where Is The Farmers Insurance Open Being Played? The Farmers Insurance is held at Torrey Pines, one of the best public courses in the US. The Californian venue has hosted two US Opens, in 2008, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff, and 2021, where Jon Rahm picked up his maiden Major title. The action will take place over the North and South courses in the first two rounds, before attention turns solely to the South Course for the final two days.