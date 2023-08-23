Emily Kristine Pedersen What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag Danish golfer and European Solheim Cup star Emily Kristine Pedersen
Emily Kristine Pedersen became only the second player ever to win three straight times on the Ladies European Tour during a breakout 2020 season. The Dane now has five LET wins under her belt and is a two-time Solheim Cup player, memorably holing the winning put for the Europeans when they closed out their upset victory at Inverness Club in 2021. Let’s take a look at what is inside the bag of the long hitting Danish star.
Emily Kristine Pedersen WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White stiff shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 three-wood (16.5 degrees) with GD TOUR AD UB7 stiff shaft
Hybrids: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX stiff shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (2023) (5-9) with KBS Tour shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedges (46, 52, 56, 58 degrees) with KBS Tour shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless+ Putter
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Driver
Titleist TSR3
Pedersen is Titleist staff player and carries a full bag of clubs from the brand, including Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. The Dane is one of the longer hitters in the women’s game and her driver of choice is the Titleist TSR3 set to ten degrees loft, which we believe is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei Pro White shaft.
There are four head variations in the Titleist TSR range but the TSR3 has arguably the broadest appeal due to its moveable weight and spin profile. The feel is powerful and it strikes the ideal balance of control with competitive ball speed and distance. This driver really impressed us in testing and made our Editor’s Choice list for 2023. The TSR range offer some of the best golf drivers for distance as well as best golf drivers for mid handicap golfers.
- Read our full Titleist TSR3 Driver Review
Fairway Wood
Titleist TSR2
Just the one fairway wood in the bag for Pedersen; a Titleist TSR2 three-wood with 16.5 degrees of loft, fitted with a Graphite Design Tour AD UB7 stiff shaft. We found the TSR2 to be a sleek, traditional looking fairway wood aimed at golfers in search of a combination of distance and consistency. It is very easy to launch which provides confidence that you don’t need to swing too hard to get the ball up and away. Unquestionably up there in terms of feel with the best fairway woods on the market right now.
- Read our full Titleist TSR2 Fairway Wood Review
Hybrid
Titleist TSi2
Whereas many players in the women’s game carry multiple fairways and hybrid clubs, Pedersen’s set up is much more traditional with just the one hybrid to compliment the solitary fairway wood. Pedersen’s hybrid option is a TSi2 four-hybrid. It was 21 degrees of loft and is equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX stiff shaft.
We were blown away by this club when we tested it and found it to be one of the most forgiving hybrids on the market. When it comes to best hybrid clubs the TSi2 is right up there and might just be the best of the bunch.
- Read our full Titleist TSi2 hybrid review
Irons
Titleist T100 / T200 (2023)
Shifting to the irons, Pedersen uses a Titleist T200 Utility iron and she then transitions down into a set of T100 from five-iron down to nine-iron all fitted with KBS Tour shafts. Pedersen was using the 2021 version of the T100 irons but has recently switched to the 2023 model.
The T100 looks like a blade but plays like a cavity back and is a dream combination for the low handicapper that likes to shape the ball and attack pins but is also prone to the occasional mishit.
- Read our full Titleist T100 iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM9
Like many of the game’s leading players, Pedersen plays Titleist Vokey wedges. There are a variety of options when it comes to Vokeys, and the Dane has gone with the SM9 wedges fitted with KBS tour shafts. She carries four of them, with lofts of 46, 52, 56 and 58 degrees, although given that last gap, we wouldn't be surprised if the 58 degree is bent to 60 degrees.
In our testing maximum spin and feel remained while the progressive centre of gravity design has been refined to produce a slightly lower and more consistent flight in the higher lofts for improved distance control.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless
Completing the set for Pedersen is a classic looking personalised Scotty Cameron Timeless putter, although for much of her career she used a Scotty Cameron Fastback Select 1.5.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Pederson uses the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which as everyone knows is the most popular ball among tour players. In our testing of the latest version of the Pro V1 we were struck mainly by how impressively consistent it was in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball so iconic.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
