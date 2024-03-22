Camilo Villegas What's In The Bag?
A closer look at PGA Tour star Camilo Villegas' line-up of clubs for the 2024 season
Camilo Villegas' Butterfield Bermuda Championship victory was one of the feel good golf stories of 2023, with the Colombian ending a nine-year drought. There was a time when Villegas was up there with the very best players in the world, and he was something of a fans' favorite, too.
He's not a hard player to spot on the golf course - his colorful clothing and the way he'll often lie down on the green to read putts makes him an interesting watch. Here, we take a closer look at his line-up of clubs. As you might expect, it's fairly unique.
Driver
What Driver Does Camilo Villegas Use?
At the top end of the bag, the Colombian plays with a Titleist TSi3 driver, which has 11° of loft and is fitted with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.0 shaft. This is a driver that made our editor's choice 2022, a club that we found was longer and straighter than the outgoing TS3.
Fairway Woods
What Fairway Wood Does Camilo Villegas Use?
Villegas doesn't seem to be in a hurry to use the latest models, for his fairway woods are also older TaylorMade models. His three wood is a TaylorMade M4 with 16.5° of loft, and he has a TaylorMade M2 fairway wood with 21° of loft, which is the equivalent of a seven wood. These clubs are fitted with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 75 6.0 and Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 6.0, respectively.
Villegas is not a TaylorMade staff player, most of whom are playing the latest model, the TaylorMade Qi10 Tour, which is one of the best fairway woods on the market. Clearly Villegas feels happy with the older models at this time.
Hybrid
What Hybrid Does Camilo Villegas Use?
Villegas also carries a Titleist TSi2 hybrid, which has 24° of loft and is fitted with a Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 shaft. Released in 2022, this club offers an inviting look at address and we dare say the Colombian enjoys its versatility; it also offers plenty of forgiveness on off-center strikes.
Irons
What Irons Does Camilo Villegas Use?
When it comes to irons, Villegas is currently playing with Srixon. His set is made up of the Srixon ZX5 Mk II irons (4-5), and he plays the Srixon ZX7 Mk II 6-PW. His irons are fitted with the Project X 6.5 shaft.
The ZX5 Mk II is one of the best compact mid-handicap irons on the market, a club that provides plenty of distance given its relatively small chassis. Meanwhile, the ZX7 Mk II, which is a forged iron aimed at the better player, offers wonderful feel and consistent carries; it's a club that you'll find on our list of the best irons for low handicappers.
Wedges
What Wedges Does Camilo Villegas Use?
As of the end of 2023, Villegas was still playing with Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. He has a 54° and 60° option, and they are fitted with the Project X 6.5 shaft. The latest Vokey wedges are the SM10 line, a model that you'll find on our list of the best golf wedges. Subtle yet effective changes have been made to the Vokey SM10 wedge over the SM9, and the Colombian obviously has his older models perfectly dialled in.
Putter
What Putter Does Camilo Villegas Use?
Villegas is currently using a L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max putter with a SuperStroke 3.0 17 grip. This is a fairly unique model, one that Will Zalatoris also uses. L.A.B stands for Lie Angle Balance. The Mezz.1 Max is very similar to L.A.B. Golf's Mezz 1, just larger. It's not a model that we have tested, although we did find the L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter a pleasure to use.
Ball
What Ball Does Camilo Villegas Use?
Villegas' ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium golf balls on the market. Pitched at those in search of a higher ball flight and increased spin with a slightly firmer feel than the Pro V1, the Pro V1x delivers in all areas of the game.
Apparel/Shoes
What Shoes Does Camilo Villegas Wear?
Villegas likes to dress smart, and he cuts a sporty look when playing in all white, particularly when he slips on a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 golf shoes. When it comes to his choice of golf clothing, the Colombian is a J.Lindeberg golf ambassador.
Camilo Villegas WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 11°, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.0 shaft.
Three wood: TaylorMade M4, 16.5°, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 75 6.0 shaft.
Seven wood: TaylorMade M2 fairway wood, 21°, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 6.0 shaft.
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 24°, Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 shaft.
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4-5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW), Project X 6.5 shafts.
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9, 54°, 60°, Project X 6.5 shafts.
Putter: L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max, SuperStroke 3.0 17 grip.
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.
Apparel & glove: J.Lindeberg, Titleist.
Footwear: Nike.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
