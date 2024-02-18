What Putter Does Will Zalatoris Use?

Will Zalatoris is one of a number of PGA Tour pros using a long, broomstick-style putter, but which model is it? And what made him switch?

The American previously used the armlock method, and he was always regarded as a streaky putter - and some of his strokes have even gone viral on social media due to their unorthadox nature.

The former World No.7 switched from armlock to broomstick in December 2023 when he made his return from back surgery. Zalatoris went under the knife following the Masters and took eight months away from the game.

In that time, and especially the earlier stages, the broomstick-style method was the easiest way to putt without putting too much strain on his recently operated-on back - the surgery also forced him to change up his long game technique. Other pros to use the same style include Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and Ben An.

The model of choice for Zalatoris is the L.A.B Golf Mezz.1 Max, coming in an all blacked-out head color with a center shaft. The Mezz.1 Max is very similar to L.A.B Golf's Mezz 1, just larger.

(Image credit: L.A.B Golf)

The company has a number of patents and L.A.B stands for Lie Angle Balance. "The putters we’re using aren’t helping us putt better. In fact, they’re working against us," the L.A.B website states.

“I switched to the broomstick putter, which was a huge change. I couldn't hit balls basically for four and a half months, so I was able to kind of tinker around with that for a while," Zalatoris said at the Genesis Invitational.

“I feel great with it. It's just so simple. It took me probably three-to-four months at home to actually kind of figure out how I want to use it. The big thing for me was playing in the wind was really hard with it, just because it's such a long lever. But I think after Hawaii, where I really struggled in the wind, I knew I needed to spend time really practicing that in the wind.

“From there, every putt is a straight putt now, regardless if it goes three, four, five feet past, just stick to the spot that I'm going to and accept where it goes from there.”