Adam Schenk what's in the bag?

Adam Schenk heads into 2024 searching for his first win on the PGA Tour. Despite having not made that breakthrough, the American, who joined the Tour in 2018, has established himself as a consistent performer, and that first professional victory does not look too far away.

Looking at his bag, the man from Vincennes, Indiana, plays with a number of different brands, including Ping and Mizuno. Here's a closer look at his choice of clubs.

Driver

What Driver Does Adam Schenk Use?

At the top end of the bag, Schenk appears to have a couple of different Ping options. He used to have a Ping G400 and Titleist TSR3, but he now plays a Ping G430 LST driver, which has 10.5° of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus 7-X shaft. It's not entirely clear whether he switches between this model and his 9° Ping G430 Max, which he has also been seen playing.

The Ping G430 LST driver is an impressive model that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency; it's a low spin driver with a truly broad appeal that has the high tech looks and powerful feel to match the all round performance. In testing, we found it one of the fastest drivers in 2023, and you'll find it on our list of the best golf drivers for distance.

Fairway Woods

What Fairway Wood Does Adam Schenk Use?

Schenk seems to have updated his Ping G425 Max fairway wood with the newer Ping G430 Max fairway. This is his five wood, which has 18° of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8-X shaft.

The G430 Max is a long yet easy-to-use fairway wood, popular with Tour pros and club golfers alike thanks to its versatility and high launch characteristics. We found that it also offered exceptional forgiveness; it's certainly one of the best fairway woods on the market.

Irons

What Irons Does Adam Schenk Use?

Schenk also carries a Ping i210 3-iron, which is fitted with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft. It appears as though he also has a Ping i210 2-iron to call upon, which has a Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X shaft.

He's a player who obviously prefers to stick once he has a club(s) that he likes, for he also plays with an old set of MP-4 irons. You might not find these on the current list of best Mizuno irons, but this is a brand that is known for producing some of the best irons for low handicappers - and the MP-4 model was a stunning iron.

A closer look at his irons also shows that they are personalized with his initials, so maybe they have some kind of sentimental value, too. Our understanding is that they are fitted with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Given that last year he was also playing with a set of old Mizuno MP-18 SC irons, which were also stamped with his initials, it's probably safe to assume he swaps between the two sets.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Adam Schenk Use?

As of March, Schenk appeared to have a set of Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in his bag, with lofts of 50°, 56° and 60°. In keeping with his irons, his wedges are also personalized with his initials.

Subtle yet effective changes have been made to the Vokey SM10 wedge over the previous model, the SM9 that Schenk was playing in 2023. The American was also using a 56° SM8 Vokey wedge, and it's entirely possible that he uses a combination of all of these. His current wedges are fitted with the True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shaft.

Putter

What Putter Does Adam Schenk Use?

Talking of old favorites, Schenk owns a well-used Odyssey White Hot Pro Rossie. It's quite possible that this isn't the only flatstick that finds its way into the player's bag. What we do know is that Schenk clearly doesn't feel the need to change models too often. His putter has a SuperStroke grip.

The Rossie name is one of the first that comes to mind when talking about Odyssey, and you can find a number of the more recent models on our list of the best Odyssey putters.

Ball

What Golf Ball Does Adam Schenk Use?

Schenk's ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best premium golf balls on the market. When we tested the latest (2023) model, we found that it added consistency in the long game. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.

Apparel/Shoes

What Shoes Does Adam Schenk Wear?

There's no doubting what shoes Schenk currently wears - he's in the FootJoy Tour Alpha, a shoe that provides exceptional swing support. This is FootJoy’s premier performance shoe for golfers seeking the ultimate in grip and stability, and it received five stars in our testing. In terms of clothing, Schenk wears FootJoy.

Adam Schenk WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST, 10.5°, Fujikura Ventus 7-X shaft.

Five wood: Ping G430 Max, 18°, Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8-X shaft.

Irons: Ping i210 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft, Mizuno MP-4 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shaft.

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro Rossie, SuperStroke grip.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1.

Apparel & glove: FootJoy.

Footwear: FootJoy Tour Alpha.