Tiger Woods Heads The List Of 16 Past Masters Champions Not Playing At Augusta National This Year
Tiger Woods is the big name on the list this year as one of 16 past Masters champions not playing in the 2025 tournament at Augusta National
The obvious big name of Tiger Woods is missing from the 2025 Masters field, but he's not the only past champion not teeing it up at Augusta National this year.
Along with the Green Jacket, one of the biggest perks of winning The Masters is the invitation to return to Augusta National and play in the event for life.
You get a similar exemption for winning the PGA Championship while The Open champions get in until they turn 55 and US Open winners get just a 10-year pass.
And watching past champions returning down Magnolia Lane to play is always a thrill for fans of the event - who get to see their heroes teeing it up with the superstars of today.
But not all of them make the trip anymore, and as it stands this year there'll be 16 past champions not playing at The Masters in 2025, which is down one from 17 last year that did not tee it up at Augusta National.
Tiger Woods is the big name added to the list of past champions not playing this year after his recent achilles surgery, but there are a couple of former winners making a return after missing out in 2024.
Bernhard Langer is returning after missing last year with injury to compete in what will be his 41st and final Masters appearance - after the two-time winner announced this will be his Augusta farewell.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Angel Cabrera, the 2009 Masters champion, is also back in the field for the first time since 2019 having served time in prison during a troubled spell off the course.
Masters honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player will hit ceremonial opening tee shots on Thursday and also attend the Masters Champions Dinner on Tursday but have long since stopped competing.
Sir Nick Faldo, Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam have all stopped taking part in The Masters along with Trevor Immelman.
Cabrera and Langer are joined by fellow former champions such as Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, Charl Schwartzel, Mike Weir and Bubba Watson.
Past champions not playing in the 2025 Masters (and when they last played)
- Tommy Aaron (2005)
- Charles Coody (2006)
- Ben Crenshaw (2015)
- Sir Nick Faldo (2006)
- Raymond Floyd (2009)
- Trevor Immelman (2019)
- Sandy Lyle (2023)
- Larry Mize (2023)
- Jack Nicklaus (2005)
- Mark O’Meara (2018)
- Gary Player (2009)
- Craig Stadler (2014)
- Tom Watson (2016)
- Ian Woosnam (2021)
- Fuzzy Zoeller (2009)
- Tiger Woods (2024, still active)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Many Bunkers Are There At Augusta National... And Can You Guess The Largest And Smallest?
Augusta National is one of the most iconic golf courses on the planet, playing host to The Masters since 1934. But, do you know how many bunkers there are?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More
All the information on golf broadcasters in the UK in 2025, including Sky Sports, and how to watch the Majors and PGA Tour online or on TV for the cheapest price.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
The Masters 2025: Who Are The Golf Monthly Team Backing At Augusta National?
The Masters is back and we've asked the Golf Monthly team who they are backing ahead of the first men's Major of 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2025
A look at what the weather has in store for Masters week at Augusta National
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Masters Drive, Chip And Putt: How It Works, Format And Notable Past Players
The Drive, Chip and Putt finals take place the Sunday before The Masters, and bring together the best junior golfers at the historic venue of Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 LIV Golfers Who Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field Over The Last Two Years
Some LIV golfers who had played in The Masters over the last two years won’t be appearing in 2025 – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
I've Crunched The Numbers On The Masters Putting Stats And Discovered One Surprising Player Has Dominated On The Augusta Greens
A deep dive into the putting stats at The Masters shows that one player has dominated the rest of the field over the last few years
By Paul Higham Published
-
Sergio Garcia 'Super Proud' To Reach Major Milestone In The Masters
Sergio Garcia says he's "super proud" to be joining an exclusive club at The Masters as it'll be his 100th appearance in a Major championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Masters Form Guide - How Well Have The 12 Men In The Field Been Playing Ahead Of Augusta?
Some doubts have been cast on how well the 12 LIV Golf players in the Masters field have been performing ahead of Augusta National, so let's take a look at their form
By Paul Higham Published
-
Masters Champions Detail What Rory McIlroy Has To Do To Buck The Trend And Win At Augusta At His 17th Attempt
Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia have detailed what Rory McIlroy has to do to finally win The Masters at what will be his 17th attempt
By Paul Higham Published