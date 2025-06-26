Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son Charlie Fight Back To Earn Top-10 Finish At Nicklaus Junior Championship

Charlie Woods chalked up his latest top-10 result at the South Florida PGA section's Nicklaus Junior Championship on Tuesday, and his father, Tiger Woods was on site to witness it in person.

The younger Woods fired a round of 74 at The Bear's Club before carding a 69 at Tequesta Country Club in the two-day event to finish solo sixth - four strokes behind Boys 13-18 champion, Jeremy Hsu.

Following a frustrating Monday at The Bear's Club, Woods came out firing at Tequesta on Tuesday and made the best possible start when finding an eagle at the par-4 second.

He was out in just 32 strokes as a result of two more birdies and even briefly moved to five-under thanks to another gain at the 10th but was unable to maintain that positive momentum down the closing stretch.

As his dad watched on in a combination of Sun Day Red and Jupiter Links GC apparel, Woods suffered a title-ending double-bogey seven at the par-5 12th before another mistake at the 14th saw him turn in 37 and end his chances of following in the footsteps of players like Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

🚨🚶🏻⛳️ #NEW — Tiger Woods was spotted walking Tequesta Country Club yesterday while watching son Charlie compete in the final round of the Nicklaus Junior Championship. Charlie finished 6th in the 122 man field. @NUCLRGOLF Is a comeback brewing? 👀 (📸: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/7buZvj0plZJune 26, 2025

Nevertheless, Woods' sixth-place finish at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship continued a nice stretch of form for the teenager, arriving a week after he punched his ticket to the US Junior Amateur in a three-for-one playoff at Eagle Trace Golf Club and less than a month after he clinched his first AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Before that, he finished T25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and T3rd at the Srixon Medalist Tour - PGA National (Fazio). Moving forward, Woods is likely to tee it up at the 2024 Junior Players Championship later this summer.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should he do so, the 19th-ranked AJGA golfer will likely be supported by his father once more as Tiger continues to recover from surgery on his left Achilles back in March.

Since undergoing the treatment, the 15-time Major winner has watched his son play several times as well as appearing ahead of the Travelers Championship to endorse the arrival of new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp.