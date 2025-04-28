Tiger Woods Drops To New Ranking Low

The 15-time Major champion has fallen to his lowest ever world ranking position - and it's set to drop even further due to continued inactivity

Tiger Woods looks on during the 2024 PNC Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tiger Woods has fallen to a record low in the Official World Golf Ranking following his latest injury setback.

The 15-time Major champion underwent achilles surgery for a ruptured tendon last month and his continued inactivity has led to a new world ranking of 1,341st - the lowest of his entire career.

Pointed out by X's OWGR guru Nosferatu (@VC606), Woods' previous low was 1,328th position in November 2023.

Woods has not teed it up in an OWGR-sanctioned event since last year's Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed his third consecutive Major cut.

His last world ranking points were earned at the 2024 Masters, where he made the weekend at Augusta National for a record 24th consecutive time.

The 49-year-old's latest surgery is expected to rule him out for the entire 2025 campaign so his ranking is set to slip considerably more over the coming months.

Potential returns to competitive action for the Californian look like the PNC Championship in December with son Charlie, the Genesis Invitational in February, which he hosts at Riviera in LA, or The Masters in April - and that's without any further setbacks.

By the time Woods is fit and ready to return to competitive golf, he will be 50 and eligible for senior golf. His fellow legend Jack Nicklaus recently tipped him to 'dominate' the over-50s circuit.

Tiger Woods Jack Nicklaus

Nicklaus is confident Woods will return from this latest setback

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think Tiger will get well and Tiger will be back and play. Tiger will be 50 next year. I believe he'll probably play the Senior Tour and I believe he'll probably dominate the Senior Tour," Nicklaus said at The Masters.

"Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play. I don't believe he will not play. I believe he will play. I don't think Tiger will play for money. He doesn't need money. Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he's very good at it, obviously.

"Tiger has had his issues, and he's overcome most all of them each time he's had them. I fully expect him to do that again."

Woods has spent a record 683 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, which is 352 weeks more than Greg Norman in second position. Scottie Scheffler is currently at 137 weeks in third spot.

