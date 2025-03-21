'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery

Fred Couples says that Tiger Woods is "in great spirits" despite his recent ruptured Achilles that required surgery.

Woods has had another troubled spell, with the passing of his mother and also that ruptured Achilles tendon that ruled him out of a return to action at the Players Championship.

Woods will also be one of 16 past champions not playing in the Masters at Augusta in April, and his status is very much up in the air for when he'll be able to return to competitive golf.

Despite all his problems, though, his close friend Couples says Woods is upbeat after being in close contact with him.

Asked if he'd been in touch with Woods since his surgery, Couples responded: "I have, I texted [Tiger] as soon as it happened.

"He got back to me and I texted him on a couple of other things - about TGL, about his daughter who just won the state soccer thing, I mean that was before he hurt himself, he was on cloud 20, it was amazing."

Aside from celebrating his daughter Sam's soccer triumph, Woods is generally in a positive frame of mind, according to Couples, despite his injury and personal issues.

"He's in great spirits."

"He's in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles, he really is," added Couples. "He'll be fine.

"It's such a bummer because people think, when's he going to play? He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few events.

"And, his mother passing away would slow anyone down. But he's my man and texting him is a lot of fun."

Woods seems highly unlikely to be able to tee it up in any of the Majors this year, so his return to the course is very much in doubt, but at least the 15-time Major champion seems to be in the right mood to tackle his latest recovery.