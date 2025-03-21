'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Tiger Woods is "in great spirits" as he starts his latest injury comeback from a ruptured Achilles - according to close friend Fred Couples
Fred Couples says that Tiger Woods is "in great spirits" despite his recent ruptured Achilles that required surgery.
Woods has had another troubled spell, with the passing of his mother and also that ruptured Achilles tendon that ruled him out of a return to action at the Players Championship.
Woods will also be one of 16 past champions not playing in the Masters at Augusta in April, and his status is very much up in the air for when he'll be able to return to competitive golf.
Despite all his problems, though, his close friend Couples says Woods is upbeat after being in close contact with him.
Asked if he'd been in touch with Woods since his surgery, Couples responded: "I have, I texted [Tiger] as soon as it happened.
"He got back to me and I texted him on a couple of other things - about TGL, about his daughter who just won the state soccer thing, I mean that was before he hurt himself, he was on cloud 20, it was amazing."
Aside from celebrating his daughter Sam's soccer triumph, Woods is generally in a positive frame of mind, according to Couples, despite his injury and personal issues.
“He’s in great spirits.”An update from Fred Couples on Tiger. pic.twitter.com/fEbdzEvt9GMarch 21, 2025
"He's in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles, he really is," added Couples. "He'll be fine.
"It's such a bummer because people think, when's he going to play? He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few events.
"And, his mother passing away would slow anyone down. But he's my man and texting him is a lot of fun."
Woods seems highly unlikely to be able to tee it up in any of the Majors this year, so his return to the course is very much in doubt, but at least the 15-time Major champion seems to be in the right mood to tackle his latest recovery.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
