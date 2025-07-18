Keegan Bradley Reveals Tiger Woods Discussions Over Ryder Cup Headache

This year's US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, started well at the 153rd Open Championship, as he shot a rounds of 72 and 67 to move into contention ahead of the weekend.

The 39-year-old has been in imperious form this year, winning once on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship and recording five top-10s.

Another strong result at Royal Portrush would make it extremely tough for Bradley to overlook himself a playing role at Bethpage Black in September, with the former PGA Champion currently ranking 7th in the world and 9th in the US Ryder Cup points list.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his second round, Bradley was of course quizzed on the potential of him playing in the Ryder Cup, where he revealed that a certain 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, has been helping him get his head around the unique situation.

He said, "Yeah, it's interesting because so many times in my career I've leaned on other players to help me go through situations, whether it's endorsements or certain situations or how I feel in tournaments.

"I have no one to talk to about this. I can't call someone who's done it. Tiger Woods did it at the Presidents Cup. I've spoken to him a ton about this. There's a few other guys that have done it in the Presidents Cup.

"The Ryder Cup is a much different animal. But we have a plan.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We have a 'for instance' that could happen. That can obviously change during the week. You've got to see how each player is playing. But we're learning as we go just like everybody else."

Woods was a winning player-captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was a player-captain for the Presidents Cup in 2019. He led the American team to a 16-14 victory over the International team, and won all three of his matches.

In reference to what Woods' advice was, Bradley said, "Well, Tiger has been really helpful. He obviously turned this position down and it came to me, so he's been very helpful in this process.

"Tiger has been really, really great to me over the course of my career. He does a lot of things for us players that he doesn't do for the media.

"So he's been really helpful to me my whole life.

"Really kind to me actually. During this process, he's been one of the most helpful people that I've had."

Bradley has previously said that he would not pick himself if he fails to finish inside the automatic qualification spots but his position has changed after his big win at the Travelers last month.

"I only want to put the team in a position to win," he recently told the Fore Play podcast.

"So if that means me playing then I’m going to play, if that means me not playing then I’m not going to play.

"If that means me playing all five or one match then that’s what we’re going to do – that's all I care about – I have no hidden agendas about wanting to play or not wanting to play I just want to do what’s best for the team."

Read more: Has the USA made a big mistake with Keegan Bradley?