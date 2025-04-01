'The People Can’t Get Enough Of Him. We Can’t Get Enough Of Him. It Would Be Sad That He Wouldn’t Come Back Here And Play In The Future' - Major Champions Call On Tiger Woods To Become 'Ceremonial' Masters Player Once He Retires
Two-time US Open winners Andy North and Curtis Strange responded to questions about Tiger Woods' future in golf prior to the 89th Masters tournament
Two-time US Open champions, Andy North and Curtis Strange believe most golf fans would completely understand if Tiger Woods chose to retire later this year but suggested there is plenty of value in the 15-time Major winner continuing to play at the four biggest events.
Woods was gearing up for his 27th appearance at The Masters later this month when he suffered a ruptured Achilles while practicing at home. As a result, he was forced to undergo surgery and will likely miss much of the Major season, if not all of it, as he recovers and rehabilitates.
Given that the iconic American is now 49 years old and has suffered the latest in a growing list of serious injuries - none more so than the issues he sustained following a 2021 car crash - there have been an increasing number of voices predicting that retirement is on the horizon for Woods.
It should be pointed out that the man himself has made no such noises, however, and may well return to the PGA Tour at some point down the line.
But, speaking in an ESPN press conference ahead of The Masters, two-time US Open champion, North argued it might be time for Woods to call it a day as he has achieved all he is likely to in pro golf.
The 1978 and 1985 US Open winner said: "I’ve got to believe that — deep down in my heart, he is one of the great competitors of all time, but if he didn’t have any children, I don’t know if he’d be playing now.
"I think one of the reasons he’s worked so hard after the [car] accident was because it gave him a great opportunity to spend so much time with Charlie and play golf with his son, and watch Charlie get better. He made a comment to me one time that there are days Charlie comes home from school and embarrasses him into going and play nine holes late in the afternoon with him. I think that’s something that’s so special.
'Is it going to be a Tiger Woods that can compete? Deep in my heart, I don’t think so.'
"Now we’re getting to the point that this next rehab is going to be brutally difficult for him. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody. He’s done everything he needed to do. If he were to announce in the next month or two that, you know what, I’m never playing competitive golf again. I think that would be great, and no one would have an issue with that.
"I think that the competitor in him — you know, you always think you can rehab. You always think you can come back. You always believe that you can do this. But I don’t have any magic answers there. I would think that he’s going to try to play some events after this rehab. Is it going to be a Tiger Woods that can compete? Deep in my heart, I don’t think so."
As for the next chapter in Woods' career, he has the option to play on the PGA Tour Champions once he reaches 50 in December or come back and tee it up at the biggest tournaments - plus any others he chooses to appear at - on the PGA Tour.
But 1988 and '89 US Open champion, Strange believes Woods' allure with fans and younger players is so strong that the 2002 Ryder Cup captain would love to see him keep going - almost in a ceremonial capacity - at the Majors to fulfil a role once carried out by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
Strange said: "You know, these great players, superstars, always talked about they never want to be a ceremonial player or something to that effect, like it’s a negative. I want to see him at Augusta for a long time in the future playing.
"He’s not going to play the way he wants to, but I think the people would love to see him, much like they saw Jack and Arnie, especially Arnie, for a long time. I think we need those people around, to be around the younger generation, to answer questions, to — players learn by example, how to play golf courses. Just be part of the elder statesman society.
"I hope he gets back to where he can play. We don’t even know if he can play ever again. It’s going badly. But especially here [at Augusta National], where he can come back and be comfortable and just be around.
"The people can’t get enough of him. We can’t get enough of him. It would be sad that he wouldn’t come back here and play in the future, but what the future holds, we have no idea."
