'All Those Things Came True' - How A Nugget Of Advice From Tiger Woods Inspired JJ Spaun's Incredible US Open Comeback
Spaun shared how a piece of advice from Tiger Woods via Max Homa helped him stay patient during tough playing conditions at Oakmont and win the US Open
Through six holes at the US Open, very few people gave JJ Spaun a chance of winning the US Open. Not because he was playing poorly, exactly, but the American was five-over and had dropped quickly down the leaderboard.
There were some horrible bouts of bad luck sprinkled in there, mind, such as the 50-yard ricochet off the flagstick at two and a bounce off a sprinkler head at three which denied a fairway in regulation.
But then the rain arrived.
Oakmont was quickly washed out and the championship was halted for over 90 minutes as the incredible team of green staff tried their best to return the iconic Pennsylvania layout to something like a playable state.
During that time, Spaun was able to mentally and physically reset. New clothes were thrown on and a fresh perspective was installed courtesy of his team.
Cruel game. pic.twitter.com/MxHUSWsHvOJune 15, 2025
Spaun's coaches reminded him that he had come back from a similar position at The Players Championship in March and almost won that outright following a rain delay before ultimately falling to Rory McIlroy in a Monday playoff.
Then the 34-year-old remembered a conversation he had with his good friend, Max Homa about a golden piece of advice Tiger Woods had shared regarding what to do when there appears to be no forward progress available at a US Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Woods would know. Of his 15 Major championship victories, three were US Opens.
Before going back out to complete his final round, Spaun shared what was going through his mind in terms of a game plan and how Woods' advice was central to it ultimately proving successful.
Spaun said: "I was thinking about a time when I was having lunch with Max Homa at home. We live in the same area. We belong to the same club. He was telling a Tiger story where he was like, 'As long as you just like are still there, you don't have to do anything crazy, especially at a US Open.'
"He's like, 'Tiger said this would happen, and the wind will switch, but you've got to just stay there. Even if you're four back, you've just got to stay there. You don't have to do anything crazy.'"
Upon the resumption, Spaun executed Woods' theory to perfection. He made three pars in a row before taking advantage of the par-5 12th via a birdie. At that point, he was in a five-way tie for the lead.
He continued: "I kind of was thinking about that out there this afternoon, where I was four back, maybe going back out after the delay, and then I made some good pars, nothing crazy. Got a really good birdie.
"Then, next thing you know, I'm like tied for the lead, I think, and within four holes of the restart. That just kind of goes back to that, like you just try to like stay there. You don't have to do anything crazy, especially at a US Open. All those things came true."
As nearly all of his rivals began to slowly drift out of contention via bogeys, the Californian soldiered on undeterred. Trading a birdie and a bogey at the 14th and 15th, Spaun remained steadfast in his belief that the Woods-inspired plan of attack would prove fruitful.
He was right, until the 17th hole when Spaun threw that idea out of the window in favor of one that saw him grasp his Major-winning moment with both hands.
A genius tee shot at the short par-4 17th led to a birdie which helped him take solo charge. Minutes later, a miraculous putt on the 18th sealed the deal in Hollywood style.
WHAT A PUTT!!!!J.J. SPAUN WINS THE U.S. OPEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/EWdYQeDAzFJune 16, 2025
It was a shot befitting of the man who played a small part in Spaun's success, and much like Woods, Spaun turned up on the back nine on Sunday when it really counted.
He said: "Yeah, there was no faking, there was no hiding since Thursday. I think that's what I've been able to overcome. I'm not trying to shy away from the moment. Like I just tell myself, if I can do this when there's no pressure or no lead, like why can't I do it when there is?
"It's just trying to get over that line of handling the nerves and handling pressure. I really showed myself a lot today on that back nine."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Robert MacIntyre Didn't Win The US Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After Incredible Oakmont Performance
MacIntyre registered his best ever finish at a Major championship, with the Scot receiving a number of bonuses despite missing out on the US Open title
-
What Happens If You Accidentally Stand On A Golf Ball?
What do The Rules advise if you have accidentally trodden on a golf ball? There are different courses of action depending on the scenario.
-
Robert MacIntyre Didn't Win The US Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After Incredible Oakmont Performance
MacIntyre registered his best ever finish at a Major championship, with the Scot receiving a number of bonuses despite missing out on the US Open title
-
Incredible! Watch JJ Spaun’s 64-Foot Putt To Win The 2025 US Open
The American won the 125th US Open in style with an astonishing putt on the 18th to deny Robert MacIntyre a playoff
-
Watch The Classy Moment Robert MacIntyre Applauds JJ Spaun's US Open Winning Putt
MacIntyre was agonisingly beaten by Spaun at the US Open, but he was classy in defeat
-
Was Sam Burns Unlucky Not To Get Relief At The US Open?
Many feel Sam Burns received a harsh ruling during the key stages of the US Open final round
-
When Was The Last Monday Finish At The US Open?
A lengthy weather delay in the final round of the US Open opened up the possibility of a Monday finish, but when was the last time it happened?
-
Charlie Woods Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Message To Dad Tiger
The 16-year-old has shared a Father's Day video message on social media thanking dad Tiger
-
'The Worst Break Of His Life' - Watch JJ Spaun's Brutally Unlucky Bogey In The US Open Final Round
Spaun was on the second hole at Oakmont when a shot that would likely have stopped holeside was rejected over half the original distance back towards him
-
'If I Can’t Get Motivated To Get Up For An Open Championship At Home, Then I Don’t Know What Can Motivate Me' - Rory McIlroy Addresses Post-Masters Slump And Sets Sights On Royal Portrush
The five-time Major winner thinks next month's Open at Royal Portrush could be all he needs to reignite his motivation