Report: Work On Tiger Woods Biopic To Begin - With Barack Obama's Film Company Involved

A film about the life and career of Tiger Woods is reportedly in the works, with Barack Obama's production company likely to be involved

Tiger Woods with former US President Barack Obama
(Image credit: Getty Images)
A biopic on Tiger Woods' journey from child prodigy to the best golfer on the planet is reportedly in the works - with former US President Barack Obama involved.

As revealed by Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios have won the rights to Kevin Cook's famous book The Tiger Slam - an inside look on Woods' incredible all-conquering golf in 2000-01.

And with those rights the studio is planning to create a biopic on the 15-time Major champion - with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground linked with being involved.

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reportedly due to be in the chair again - as he was for the film 'King Richard' about Serena and Venus Williams's father that won the Best Actor Oscar for Will Smith.

Like the Williams sisters, Woods is another transcendent sports figure who broke new ground and went on to dominate the sport making global headlines both on and off the course.

The 49-year-old is not at TPC Sawgrass competing in The Players after revealing he recently had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

After back surgery in 2024 and years of struggling following his 2021 car crash, the question over whether this is the end of Tiger Woods' career is a popular one now, with most feeling it could well be.

If it is, it has been a career, and life, well worthy of a movie and probably enough for a triology given all his victories, his ground-breaking dominance of the game and an aura that revolutionised the entire sport of golf.

Very public issues in his private life were followed by an amazing redemption at Augusta when he won the 2019 Masters for his 15th Major - and the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus was back on.

Then came the near-tragic car wreck in California that could have claimed his leg, even his life, but ended up likely costing him his career.

It's a life and career that may well now be brought to the big screen and will no doubt have golf fans flocking to go and watch.

TOPICS
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

