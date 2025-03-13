Report: Work On Tiger Woods Biopic To Begin - With Barack Obama's Film Company Involved

A biopic on Tiger Woods' journey from child prodigy to the best golfer on the planet is reportedly in the works - with former US President Barack Obama involved.

As revealed by Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios have won the rights to Kevin Cook's famous book The Tiger Slam - an inside look on Woods' incredible all-conquering golf in 2000-01.

And with those rights the studio is planning to create a biopic on the 15-time Major champion - with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground linked with being involved.

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reportedly due to be in the chair again - as he was for the film 'King Richard' about Serena and Venus Williams's father that won the Best Actor Oscar for Will Smith.

Like the Williams sisters, Woods is another transcendent sports figure who broke new ground and went on to dominate the sport making global headlines both on and off the course.

The 49-year-old is not at TPC Sawgrass competing in The Players after revealing he recently had surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

After back surgery in 2024 and years of struggling following his 2021 car crash, the question over whether this is the end of Tiger Woods' career is a popular one now, with most feeling it could well be.

If it is, it has been a career, and life, well worthy of a movie and probably enough for a triology given all his victories, his ground-breaking dominance of the game and an aura that revolutionised the entire sport of golf.

Very public issues in his private life were followed by an amazing redemption at Augusta when he won the 2019 Masters for his 15th Major - and the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus was back on.

Then came the near-tragic car wreck in California that could have claimed his leg, even his life, but ended up likely costing him his career.

It's a life and career that may well now be brought to the big screen and will no doubt have golf fans flocking to go and watch.