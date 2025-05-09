Tiger Woods Spotted Making Surprise Visit To The White House

Nobody has seen much of Tiger Woods recently as he recovers from his latest surgery, but he has been spotted at the White House of all places.

Woods played in the debut season of the TGL, but then a torn Achilles tendon required surgery to curtail his latest PGA Tour comeback.

The 15-time Major champion made the surprise appearance at the home of US President Donald Trump in one of his first sightings since his relationship with Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa went public.

It's unclear why the 49-year-old was visiting the White House, and no details were shared despite Senator Jim Banks posting a picture of the two on social media.

President Trump later confirmed meeting Woods at the White House, but again did not divulge any details.

Woods has played golf several times with President Trump - who has also been involved in the discussions between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF about a possible deal to solve the divide in the sport.

It's also not clear if Woods was wearing any protective boot to support his Achilles, which was operated on in March after he injured it trying to step-up his expected return to tournament golf.

Woods has not played competitively since last year's Open Championship at Royal Troon, having had back surgery before then pulling out of the Genesis Invitational he hosts after the death of his mother.

Playing in the TGL sparked hopes that Woods could return to play at The Masters again at Augusta National, but his torn Achilles stopped that in its tracks.

His surgeon said he would make a full recovery from the operation on his Achilles, but there's no timeline for a return.

In the meantime, Woods is still actively involved in the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, aimed at Saudi investment into a new enterprise and finding a way for the tour and LIV Golf to live in harmony.

Whether his White House visit was part of that strategy we'll find out in due course.