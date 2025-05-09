Tiger Woods Spotted Making Surprise Visit To The White House
Tiger Woods made his first appearance since Achilles surgery with a surprise mystery visit to the White House
Nobody has seen much of Tiger Woods recently as he recovers from his latest surgery, but he has been spotted at the White House of all places.
Woods played in the debut season of the TGL, but then a torn Achilles tendon required surgery to curtail his latest PGA Tour comeback.
The 15-time Major champion made the surprise appearance at the home of US President Donald Trump in one of his first sightings since his relationship with Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa went public.
It's unclear why the 49-year-old was visiting the White House, and no details were shared despite Senator Jim Banks posting a picture of the two on social media.
President Trump later confirmed meeting Woods at the White House, but again did not divulge any details.
Woods has played golf several times with President Trump - who has also been involved in the discussions between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF about a possible deal to solve the divide in the sport.
It's also not clear if Woods was wearing any protective boot to support his Achilles, which was operated on in March after he injured it trying to step-up his expected return to tournament golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Met @TigerWoods at the White House today! ⛳️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j2MB2zBLlJMay 9, 2025
Woods has not played competitively since last year's Open Championship at Royal Troon, having had back surgery before then pulling out of the Genesis Invitational he hosts after the death of his mother.
Playing in the TGL sparked hopes that Woods could return to play at The Masters again at Augusta National, but his torn Achilles stopped that in its tracks.
His surgeon said he would make a full recovery from the operation on his Achilles, but there's no timeline for a return.
In the meantime, Woods is still actively involved in the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, aimed at Saudi investment into a new enterprise and finding a way for the tour and LIV Golf to live in harmony.
Whether his White House visit was part of that strategy we'll find out in due course.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bold Plan Reportedly Launched To Attract Rory McIlroy And LIV Golf Stars To 2025 Australian Open
McIlroy is reportedly the Australian Open's number one target if Royal Melbourne wins hosting rights for an event the World No.2 has not played since 2014
-
Lyle & Scott Gleneagle Stand Bag Review
How did this lightweight Sunday bag fare when we took it out onto the golf course?
-
Tiger Woods Drops To New Ranking Low
The 15-time Major champion has fallen to his lowest ever world ranking position - and it's set to drop even further due to continued inactivity
-
Tiger Woods Heads 8 Golfers To Make All Time Rich List Of Top 50 Highest Paid Athletes
Tiger Woods is the second highest paid athlete of all time behind only Michael Jordan in a new top 50 rich list from Sportico
-
Tiger Woods Will 'Probably Dominate' The Senior Tour - Jack Nicklaus Makes Confident Prediction After 15-Time Major Winner's Latest Surgery
The 18-time Major champion is confident that Tiger Woods will return from injury and taste success once he turns 50 in December
-
Tiger Woods Heads List Of 17 Past Masters Champions Not Playing At Augusta National In 2025
Tiger Woods is the big name on the list this year as one of 17 past Masters champions not playing in the 2025 tournament at Augusta National
-
'I Can't Believe I'm Saying This' - Tiger Woods Hints At Shock Augusta Appearance Before Revealing True State Of His Achilles In April Fools Joke
Woods was apparently keen not to miss out on the whimsical nature of April 1 by posting a playful update on his recovery from Achilles surgery
-
'The People Can’t Get Enough Of Him. We Can’t Get Enough Of Him. It Would Be Sad That He Wouldn’t Come Back Here And Play In The Future' - Major Champions Call On Tiger Woods To Become 'Ceremonial' Masters Player Once He Retires
Two-time US Open winners Andy North and Curtis Strange responded to questions about Tiger Woods' future in golf prior to the 89th Masters tournament
-
'Tiger Did Some Stuff In 2000...But Scottie’s Year Was The Best We’ve Ever Seen' - Bubba Watson Sparks Debate With Controversial Scheffler Claim
Bubba Watson has sparked a huge golfing debate after claiming Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season was better than Tiger Woods' all-conquering 2000 campaign
-
‘It’s The Craziest Thing In The History Of Sport What Tiger Woods Did’ - Brandel Chamblee Questions 15-Time Major Winner’s Swing Changes During Peak Of Career
Speaking on the Dan on Golf podcast, Chamblee claimed that Woods' move to coach, Hank Haney, in 2004 was one of the 'craziest things in the history of sport'