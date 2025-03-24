'Love Is In The Air' - Tiger Woods Announces Relationship With Vanessa Trump
The 15-time Major winner announced on social media that he and Vanessa Trump are together
Tiger Woods announced on Sunday that he and Vanessa Trump are together, saying that "love is in the air."
Woods wrote that the pair are looking forward to their "journey through life together" and asked for privacy.
Vanessa is Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife, having been married to the eldest son of the 45th and 47th US President from 2005 to 2018.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods wrote .
"At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Vanessa also posted about their new relationship, with Woods' Instagram post gaining over 265,000 likes within 12 hours and his message on X having over 12m views.
The announcement confirms reports from the Daily Mail and New York Post, which both said the pair were now an item earlier this month. One source told The NY Post earlier in March that the relationship began with a friendship but has now become “something more.”
Vanessa has five children, including Kai, the promising golfer who has made a verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami. Kai also has a YouTube channel with over 1m subscribers.
Kai and Tiger's son Charlie Woods both recently played in the prestigious Sage Valley Junior Invitational near Augusta.
Woods was spotted walking into the Genesis Invitational with Kai last month, where Vanessa was pictured in the background.
Woods wasn't playing in the tournament due to the recent death of his mother but was on-site at Torrey Pines to present the trophy to winner Ludvig Aberg.
Vanessa and Kai were also both at one of Tiger's TGL matches for Jupiter Links.
The 15-time Major winner will be hoping to return to action later this year or early in 2025 after recently undergoing surgery for a torn achilles tendon. He turns 50 in December so could mix PGA Tour golf with tournaments on the over-50s PGA Tour Champions next year.
