Tiger Woods Visits Site Of Augusta New Nine-Hole Par-3 Course
The 15-time Major winner has appeared at the site of a new short course in Augusta, which his TGR Design is overseeing
After undergoing Achilles surgery, Tiger Woods didn’t play at this year’s Masters.
However, he still had a part to play at Augusta National, appearing in a press conference with chairman Fred Ridley via video to unveil a new initiative that will see a short course for the local Augusta community offering affordable golf.
Two months on, the 15-time Major winner made an appearance at the site of the nine-hole layout, Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka The Patch, alongside Ridley, the design of which is being overseen by Woods’ TGR Design.
🚨👀🌺 #BACK IN AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods visited Augusta, GA today for a site visit to his new short course in partnership with ANGC at Augusta Municipal Golf Course. (Via @TheMasters) pic.twitter.com/hoTTKdqxPqJune 20, 2025
During the press conference, Ridley confirmed that work is expected to be completed at the course, which is located just five miles from Augusta National, in a year.
The design will be called The Loop at the Patch, with the name paying tribute to the caddies who have used the course as a place to gather through the years.
By the time the announcement was made, renovation work had already begun, with Ridley saying: "The renovation of The Patch is well underway thanks to the work of Tom Fazio and Beau Welling."
He also described what golfers could expect when work is completed, adding: “As you enter the property on the new Jim Dent Way, you will see a brand-new relocated clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion, a driving range, and expansive practice areas for local schools and the general public.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“The redesign of the third oldest course in Augusta also recognizes the prior course routing on 11 holes by utilizing existing corridors of the original design.”
It’s not just the golf course that Woods is involved in concerning the Augusta community. His non-profit TGR Foundation will also build the country’s fourth TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, which is due to open in 2028.
Woods described his involvement in the work as “an honor,” saying: “To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEM and giving back to the underserved, and to be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor.”
Woods’ appearance at the Augusta site came the same week he was reportedly in attendance to see son Charlie qualify for the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second year running.
Earlier in the week, he also praised the appointment of Brian Rolapp to the role of PGA Tour CEO, writing on X: “Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA Tour. I’m excited about where the Tour is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.