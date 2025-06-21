Tiger Woods Visits Site Of Augusta New Nine-Hole Par-3 Course

After undergoing Achilles surgery, Tiger Woods didn’t play at this year’s Masters.

However, he still had a part to play at Augusta National, appearing in a press conference with chairman Fred Ridley via video to unveil a new initiative that will see a short course for the local Augusta community offering affordable golf.

Two months on, the 15-time Major winner made an appearance at the site of the nine-hole layout, Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka The Patch, alongside Ridley, the design of which is being overseen by Woods’ TGR Design.

🚨👀🌺 #BACK IN AUGUSTA — Tiger Woods visited Augusta, GA today for a site visit to his new short course in partnership with ANGC at Augusta Municipal Golf Course. (Via @TheMasters) pic.twitter.com/hoTTKdqxPqJune 20, 2025

During the press conference, Ridley confirmed that work is expected to be completed at the course, which is located just five miles from Augusta National, in a year.

The design will be called The Loop at the Patch, with the name paying tribute to the caddies who have used the course as a place to gather through the years.

By the time the announcement was made, renovation work had already begun, with Ridley saying: "The renovation of The Patch is well underway thanks to the work of Tom Fazio and Beau Welling."

He also described what golfers could expect when work is completed, adding: “As you enter the property on the new Jim Dent Way, you will see a brand-new relocated clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion, a driving range, and expansive practice areas for local schools and the general public.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The redesign of the third oldest course in Augusta also recognizes the prior course routing on 11 holes by utilizing existing corridors of the original design.”

Fred Ridley appeared at the site alongside Woods (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just the golf course that Woods is involved in concerning the Augusta community. His non-profit TGR Foundation will also build the country’s fourth TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, which is due to open in 2028.

Woods described his involvement in the work as “an honor,” saying: “To have the ability to be able to design something that’s going to impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEM and giving back to the underserved, and to be able to do this with Augusta National, what an honor.”

Woods’ appearance at the Augusta site came the same week he was reportedly in attendance to see son Charlie qualify for the US Junior Amateur Championship for the second year running.

Earlier in the week, he also praised the appointment of Brian Rolapp to the role of PGA Tour CEO, writing on X: “Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA Tour. I’m excited about where the Tour is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans.”