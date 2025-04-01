'I Can't Believe I'm Saying This' - Tiger Woods Hints At Shock Augusta Appearance Before Revealing True State Of His Achilles In April Fools Joke
Woods was apparently keen not to miss out on the whimsical nature of April 1 by posting a playful update on his recovery from Achilles surgery
Tiger Woods might not have the ability to play golf like he used to, scything through top-quality fields with unerring regularity, but the 49-year-old still possesses a sharp sense of humor.
As attention around the golfing world turns to The Masters next week, it has been known for a while already that five-time champion Woods will not be a part of the 2025 field following his latest significant injury.
The 15-time Major winner was practicing at home in February when he felt a sharp back down the back of his lower left leg. He was quickly diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles and underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach.
In the days that followed, a leading orthopedic surgeon told Golf Monthly that even with a dedicated team around him and all of the discipline in the world to complete the necessary rehabilitation, Woods was unlikely to be fully operational in pro golf for between nine months and a year.
Professor Nima Heidari, a Consultant Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeon of the Foot and Ankle at The London Clinic, said: "The Achilles tendon is one of the strongest tendons in the body and it's one of the most commonly ruptured ones.
"If you don't do the rehab then the problem that you grapple with is re-rupture, so you can re-tear the tendon and the rates of that are quite high... You would usually spend 1-2 weeks not bearing load on the leg to allow everything to settle down. This allows the wound to heal.
"After that, you start bearing load on the foot and then you start your accelerated rehab protocol. Even during those first two weeks, I'm sure that Woods is going to be doing rehabilitation to maintain strength, muscle and flexibility. So he'll be doing upper body exercises, core exercises, hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps to maintain all of these things.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The rehabilitation isn't just for his tendon, but also for him as an individual. For us mortals, the best results that you can have, to say that you have made a full recovery, takes anything between 9 months to a year. To be honest, it's much the same for athletes."
Professor Nima Heidari went on to explain that in a best-case scenario, people can return from Achilles injuries after about six months - still some way off for Woods at the time of writing.
Nevertheless, the Californian's embryonic position in his recovery timeline has not caused Woods to be too downbeat. With The Masters just days away, Woods posted on social media to jest that his rehabilitation methods had resulted in a miraculous healing.
Shared to his millions of followers on April 1 - also known as April Fools Day - Woods wrote: "I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts, my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."
Tiger Woods just pulled off the ultimate April Fools’ prank, and the CNBC Squawk Box crew fell for it for a second. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kxDRciPTaaApril 1, 2025
The overwhelming majority of fans and media understood the joke for what it was, but Woods quickly followed up with another message just in case. He wrote: "P.S. April Fools, my Achilles is still a mess :)."
That clarification message didn't quite arrive in time for the CNBC Squawk Box crew, though, whose anchor read the initial X post out live on air. A couple of the other members were seemingly celebrating the news before the anchor noted that it was published on April Fools Day, leading to the team realizing its collective mistake.
The chances of the 82-time PGA Tour winner competing in any of the four Major championships this season are slim to none as it stands, and if that were to be the case then he is unlikely to play any competitive golf before turning 50 in late-December.
P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :) https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2vApril 1, 2025
Should Woods heal slightly faster than expected, he could either appear at the Hero World Challenge in early December or at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie a few days later.
The Woods family lost in a playoff to Bernhard and Jason Langer at the 2024 event, months after the German had suffered his own ruptured Achilles - sustained while playing pickleball in the lead-up to The Masters.
Otherwise, one of the most iconic golfers of all time could either choose to retire from the pro game or return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational next February ahead of his latest crack at a 16th Major.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Do You Struggle With Distance Off The Tee? Try This Quick Fix To Make 2025 Your Biggest Golf Season Yet
Struggling with distance off the tee could be a major reason why your handicap isn't coming down or your scores aren't improving, but our quick fix can help...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Let Him Cook! Min Woo Lee's Special Edition Golf Ball Now At Cheapest Ever Price To Celebrate Houston Open Victory
Callaway have marked Min Woo Lee's breakthrough win on the PGA Tour by discounting his limited edition Chrome Tour X golf ball
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'The People Can’t Get Enough Of Him. We Can’t Get Enough Of Him. It Would Be Sad That He Wouldn’t Come Back Here And Play In The Future' - Major Champions Call On Tiger Woods To Become 'Ceremonial' Masters Player Once He Retires
Two-time US Open winners Andy North and Curtis Strange responded to questions about Tiger Woods' future in golf prior to the 89th Masters tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Masters Odds Slashed Despite Northern Irishman Complaining Of Minor Elbow Issue
The Northern Irishman is being heavily backed by golf fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of his latest attempt at completing the career Grand Slam
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's The Place Every Single Golfer Wants To Be' - Angel Cabrera Discusses His Controversial Return To The Masters After Prison
2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera has spoken about his impending return to Augusta National for the first time since being released from prison
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Tiger Did Some Stuff In 2000...But Scottie’s Year Was The Best We’ve Ever Seen' - Bubba Watson Sparks Debate With Controversial Scheffler Claim
Bubba Watson has sparked a huge golfing debate after claiming Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season was better than Tiger Woods' all-conquering 2000 campaign
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Playing In 12th Event In A Row In One Final Bid To Make Dream Masters Debut
Ben Griffin has put in a three-month run of consecutive PGA Tour starts in a bid to make his Masters debut, which now all comes down to his result at the Houston Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘It’s The Craziest Thing In The History Of Sport What Tiger Woods Did’ - Brandel Chamblee Questions 15-Time Major Winner’s Swing Changes During Peak Of Career
Speaking on the Dan on Golf podcast, Chamblee claimed that Woods' move to coach, Hank Haney, in 2004 was one of the 'craziest things in the history of sport'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Love Is In The Air' - Tiger Woods Announces Relationship With Vanessa Trump
The 15-time Major winner announced on social media that he and Vanessa Trump are together
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'He's In Great Spirits' - Fred Couples Issues Upbeat Bulletin On Tiger Woods As He Starts Latest Recovery
Tiger Woods is "in great spirits" as he starts his latest injury comeback from a ruptured Achilles - according to close friend Fred Couples
By Paul Higham Published