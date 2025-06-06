Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son Charlie In Florida Amateur Championship
Tiger Woods made another appearance as he recovers from Achilles surgery, this time watching son Charlie in the Florida Amateur Championship
We've had the latest Tiger Woods sighting as the great man was out supporting son Charlie at a Florida amateur tournament.
The Palm Beach Post grabbed pictures of Tiger in a golf cart watching 16-year-old Charlie take part in the Florida State Golf Association's Amateur Championship.
It's the second time Woods has been spotted since his torn Achilles tendon required surgery in March - as he turned up at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump in May.
The 15-time Major champion did not have any crutches, cast or protective boot on his left leg when spotted in Palm Beach Gardens - which points to his recovery going pretty well.
Wood played in TGL at the start of the year as he looked to make his latest comeback, but his torn Achilles stopped that in its tracks.
His son Charlie has grabbed the headlines while his dad has been out of action, not least when winning the AJGA’s Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Florida.
That first American Junior Golf Association victory saw Woods rocket up the Boys Rankings, climbing over 500 places from 609th to 14th in the standings.
With Tiger watching on, Charlie started the 108th Amateur Championship at BallenIsles Country Club with a first-round 74, two over par, to sit in a tie for 39th.
The 72-hole event is led by a trio of players tied at six under, so Woods' first target from Friday's second round is to ensure he finishes in the top 70 that make the cut.
There's still no timeline for Tiger's return, but getting out on the course to support Charlie, after also visiting the White House, proves he has decent mobility at this stage of his recovery.
🚨👀🐅 #TIGER SIGHTING — Tiger Woods is back on the course! He was out watching Charlie today at The Florida Amateur Championship today. The appearance is one of the first we’ve seen since he underwent surgery to repair his Achilles. Let’s go @NUCLRGOLF (📸: Palm Beach Post) pic.twitter.com/I6Zfu44F09June 6, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
