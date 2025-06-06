Tiger Woods Spotted Watching Son Charlie In Florida Amateur Championship

Tiger Woods made another appearance as he recovers from Achilles surgery, this time watching son Charlie in the Florida Amateur Championship

Tiger Woods watches on while his son Charlie is in competitive action
We've had the latest Tiger Woods sighting as the great man was out supporting son Charlie at a Florida amateur tournament.

The Palm Beach Post grabbed pictures of Tiger in a golf cart watching 16-year-old Charlie take part in the Florida State Golf Association's Amateur Championship.

It's the second time Woods has been spotted since his torn Achilles tendon required surgery in March - as he turned up at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump in May.

The 15-time Major champion did not have any crutches, cast or protective boot on his left leg when spotted in Palm Beach Gardens - which points to his recovery going pretty well.

Wood played in TGL at the start of the year as he looked to make his latest comeback, but his torn Achilles stopped that in its tracks.

His son Charlie has grabbed the headlines while his dad has been out of action, not least when winning the AJGA’s Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Florida.

That first American Junior Golf Association victory saw Woods rocket up the Boys Rankings, climbing over 500 places from 609th to 14th in the standings.

With Tiger watching on, Charlie started the 108th Amateur Championship at BallenIsles Country Club with a first-round 74, two over par, to sit in a tie for 39th.

The 72-hole event is led by a trio of players tied at six under, so Woods' first target from Friday's second round is to ensure he finishes in the top 70 that make the cut.

There's still no timeline for Tiger's return, but getting out on the course to support Charlie, after also visiting the White House, proves he has decent mobility at this stage of his recovery.

