Tiger Woods Heads 8 Golfers To Make All Time Rich List Of Top 50 Highest Paid Athletes
Tiger Woods is the second highest paid athlete of all time behind only Michael Jordan in a new top 50 rich list from Sportico
Some of the biggest names in golfing history have made Sportico's latest list which details the top 50 richest athletes of all time.
And mainly due to off-course earning in design and other business, there are eight golfers who have made the list, with four of them retired legends of the game and another in Tiger Woods nearing the end of his career.
Basketball great Michael Jordan tops the list with non-adjusted earnings of $3bn, and although a distant second, Woods is still the next best with his $1.91bn fortune according to Sportico.
Thanks to their brands and prolific course design businesses, Jack Nicklaus and the late, great Arnold Palmer come in at sixth and seventh on the list due to their earnings being adjusted for inflation to compare with modern-day sports stars.
Phil Mickelson in 11th has earned more actual money that Nicklaus and Palmer as one of nine stars on the list to have broken the $1bn barrier, with his earnings to the end of 2024 getting a huge boost from his LIV Golf signing bonus.
Prolific businessman Greg Norman makes the list in 15th while Rory McIlroy is the only fully active current PGA Tour player to make the list with his $640m putting him in 24th.
McIlroy, of course, will get another boost to his earning with his early-season victories in 2025 including at The Masters, which saw him break through the $100 million mark in tournament earnings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ernie Els also makes the list in 35th with fellow South African Gary Player joining him just a couple of places lower in 37th.
Golf has the second-most players in the top 50 with eight, behind only basketball which provides 13 of the top 50 earners of all time.
Rank
Player
Actual earnings
Inflation adjusted
|Header Cell - Column 4
2.
Tiger Woods
$1.91bn
$2.79bn
|Row 0 - Cell 4
6.
Arnold Palmer
$885m
$1.82bn
|Row 1 - Cell 4
7.
Jack Nicklaus
$910m
$1.75bn
|Row 2 - Cell 4
11.
Phil Mickelson
$1.08bn
$1.49bn
|Row 3 - Cell 4
15.
Greg Norman
$735m
$1.14bn
|Row 4 - Cell 4
24.
Rory McIlroy
$640m
$770m
|Row 5 - Cell 4
35.
Ernie Els
$450m
$685m
|Row 6 - Cell 4
37.
Gary Player
$375m
$670m
|Row 7 - Cell 4
Sportico says the totals quoted for the rankings are estimates based on "conversations with industry insiders, Sportico research and historical estimates in media outlets, such as Forbes and Sports Illustrated".
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Mizuno Pro X Is One Of The Best Golf Balls Of 2025 And A Worthy Challenger To The Titleist Pro V1 – With A 33% Discount You Won't Regret Trying It
Deals Mizuno's Pro X ball impressed us from tee to green delivering impressive numbers on par with its far more expensive market rivals
By Paul Brett
-
I Had No Idea It Was This Easy To Hit Draws And Fades... You Have To Try This Foolproof Formula Now
When Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott shared this simple formula with me, I could not believe how easy it was to draw and fade the golf ball... you have to try it!
By Barry Plummer
-
Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Explain Golf Ball Tactics For Zurich Classic Foursomes
Defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry explained how they go about picking which golf ball to use in foursomes
By Paul Higham
-
'I’ve Never Seen Someone Hit A Driver That Good. He Played So Freaking Good. And You Almost Feel Like, How Do I Compete With That?' - Akshay Bhatia Wowed By McIlroy's Masters Display
Akshay Bhatia lavished praise on Rory McIlroy's game at the Masters after playing the opening two rounds alongside the eventual champion at Augusta
By Paul Higham
-
‘I Spoke To Two Presidents The Day After’ – Rory McIlroy Reflects On 'Absolutely Amazing' Reaction To Masters Win
The five-time Major winner revealed he had spoken to two presidents in the aftermath of completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters
By Mike Hall
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition
By Mike Hall
-
Rory McIlroy Career Grand Slam Celebrated With Royal Mail Postmark
Rory McIlroy's Masters win, which made him the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, was celebrated with a special postmark by the Royal Mail
By Mike Hall
-
9 Things Rory McIlroy Still Has Left To Achieve In His Career
After becoming one of just six players ever to complete the career Grand Slam, what else could Rory McIlroy realistically achieve before retirement?
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Rory McIlroy Invited To Old Trafford By Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim After Masters Victory
Following on from his Masters victory, McIlroy has received an invitation from Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, to show off his Green Jacket at Old Trafford
By Matt Cradock
-
'His Game Is Futureproof' - Padraig Harrington Predicts Talk Of Rory McIlroy Winning '10 To 15 Majors'
The three-time Major winner had nothing but praise for his fellow Ryder Cup player, with Harrington envisaging that McIlroy could carry on at the highest level for a good few years
By Matt Cradock