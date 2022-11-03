World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how to watch the action from the World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba
Following Seamus Power's success at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the PGA Tour moves to Mexico and the World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba.
This year, Viktor Hovland returns to El Camaleon Golf Course, as he goes in search of a third straight World Wide Technology Championship after claiming the title in 2020 and 2021.
Other notable names in the field include recently replaced World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as former Major winners Collin Morikawa, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Danny Willett, with multiple time PGA Tour winners Tony Finau and Billy Horschel adding star-power to the tournament.
Below are all the streaming details.
World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba 2022 Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
US TV Schedule - World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba
All times EST
Thursday, November 3: 6.30pm-11.30pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, November 4: 3.00pm-6.00pm & 9.30pm-11.30pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, November 5: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, November 6: 2.00pm-5.00pm (Golf Channel)
NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).
AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.
UK TV Schedule - World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba
Thursday, November 3: 7.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Friday, November 4: 7.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Saturday, November 5: 7.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
Sunday, November 6: 7.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
Australia TV Schedule -
Friday, November 4: 6.00am-9.00am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Saturday, November 5: 6.00am-9.00am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Sunday, November 6: 6.00am-9.00am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
Monday, November 7: 6.00am-9.00am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)
The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Bermuda here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.
It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.
Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
