Seamus Power Claims Butterfield Bermuda Championship Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Going into the final day, there were a number of players looking to secure a first PGA Tour title. However, by the end of play, it was experience that shone through, as Seamus Power picked up a second title, with a one shot victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Beginning the final round, it was Power and Ben Griffin who started in a share of the lead, with Griffin looking for a first victory after stepping away from the game of golf just over 18 months ago.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A third of the way through the round, it was Griffin who took the advantage, as four birdies in six holes opened up a two shot lead. Three holes later though, he found his opponent, Power, level, as the Irishman pulled back the advantage.

Griffin wasn't giving in and, three holes later, he once again pulled two clear. His inexperience started to show though, with the American completely dropping out of contention following four straight bogeys and a double bogey at the 16th.

That left Power to remain in front, with his nearest challenger now Belgium's Thomas Detry, who had just holed a bunker shot at the last to set the clubhouse target of 18-under-par.

Power will now move inside the top 35 of the World Rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading by one, Power gave himself some breathing room on the penultimate hole, as a timely birdie gave the 35-year-old two shots to play with down the last. Despite a bogey, it was Power's to win, as he tapped-in for a 19-under-par tournament total and a one shot victory in Bermuda.