Seamus Power Claims Butterfield Bermuda Championship Win
Power remained steady throughout the final round, as he fended off a number of players to secure a second PGA Tour title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Going into the final day, there were a number of players looking to secure a first PGA Tour title. However, by the end of play, it was experience that shone through, as Seamus Power picked up a second title, with a one shot victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Beginning the final round, it was Power and Ben Griffin who started in a share of the lead, with Griffin looking for a first victory after stepping away from the game of golf just over 18 months ago.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
A third of the way through the round, it was Griffin who took the advantage, as four birdies in six holes opened up a two shot lead. Three holes later though, he found his opponent, Power, level, as the Irishman pulled back the advantage.
Griffin wasn't giving in and, three holes later, he once again pulled two clear. His inexperience started to show though, with the American completely dropping out of contention following four straight bogeys and a double bogey at the 16th.
That left Power to remain in front, with his nearest challenger now Belgium's Thomas Detry, who had just holed a bunker shot at the last to set the clubhouse target of 18-under-par.
Leading by one, Power gave himself some breathing room on the penultimate hole, as a timely birdie gave the 35-year-old two shots to play with down the last. Despite a bogey, it was Power's to win, as he tapped-in for a 19-under-par tournament total and a one shot victory in Bermuda.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Jordan Smith Secures Dominant Portugal Masters Victory
Smith claimed his second DP World Tour title in spectacular fashion after shooting a remarkable 30-under-par
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
Report: Valderrama Set To Become LIV Golf Venue For 2023
In a report by The Telegraph, Valderrama is expected to be confirmed as a LIV venue for 2023
By Matt Cradock • Published