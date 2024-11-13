'I'm Just The Average Golfer' - Caitlin Clark Reveals Golf Handicap And Hilarious Goal For LPGA Pro-Am
The WNBA star tees it up with Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam in this week's LPGA Pro-Am
Caitlin Clark is ready to play with "two of the best probably ever to play this game" on Wednesday when she plays nine holes each with World No.1 Nelly Korda and 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam in The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro-Am.
The NCAA Div 1 all-time leading scorer makes her second Pro-Am appearance of the year after also teeing it up in the John Deere Classic equivalent, and she's been featuring the sport fairly regularly on her huge social media channels.
Yet Clark admits she's just an "average golfer" and revealed her handicap is somewhere around the 16 mark.
“I can get in the mid-80s, if I’m lucky, but usually I’m just praying to break 100,” Clark said on stage at The Annika Women’s Leadership Summit.
"I've tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope.
"You just cross your fingers, pray," she joked before revealing her number one priority for the event.
"I've tried to practice as much as I can. I'm just the average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, I'm going to hit some bad. It is what it is. I’m strong, and I can hit it. It just doesn’t usually go straight.
"I mean sometimes it goes straight, but it depends. You just step up there and you hope for the best. I'm a good sport about it, I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That’s my number one priority."
Golf Channel has added extra coverage of the Pro-Am thanks to Clark's participation, with highlights and live 'look-ins' set to be broadcast from 7am ET.
The Indiana Fever player caught headlines earlier this fall when she joked on social media that her off-season goal would be to become a pro golfer. That was, of course, a joke but she clearly has a passion for the game that she has been playing since she was a little girl.
“Well, first of all, I love golf and being around it. I think it’s so cool and special and I grew up playing golf. Obviously Annika, a legend in this game. Like for me this is just fun. It’s cool," she said.
"Getting to be with two of the best probably ever to play this game, it's super fun and special for me. I'm a fan of both of them and a fan of all the women on this Tour. I think it's absolutely incredible. It's special for myself.
"I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious.
"I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends. Yeah, that's what's been fun about it. It's challenging and getting to come here and be around the best and have a good time is what I'm looking forward to.
“I just feel very fortunate. When they asked me to come down here, I was like, yeah, I can get away from the Indianapolis cold. I get to play golf with some of the best. This is amazing. Sign me up.
“I remind myself, like I don’t really care what happens. Doesn’t really matter. I don’t play golf for a living.
“Just have fun with it. This isn’t super serious. Enjoy the experience. There are so many people that would kill to be in my position or in my shoes.”
Caitlin Clark inches away from a hole in one 😳 pic.twitter.com/eqwULEMiUbOctober 14, 2024
The event this week in Florida marks the final event of the regular LPGA Tour season before the CME Tour Championship. A number of big names are in danger of missing the finale, while World No.1 Nelly Korda leads the way after six wins this year.
