Watch The Moment Caitlin Clark Almost Hits Fans With Tee Shot At The Annika Pro-Am
The Indiana Fever basketball star endured a particularly rocky moment in Wednesday's Pro-Am at The Pelican...
At The Annika Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark revealed her only real aim when playing in Wednesday's Pro-Am alongside Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda was: "I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That’s my number one priority."
When her moment arrived, Clark was very close to failing in that task.
Following on from two perfectly acceptable tee shots alongside World No.1 Korda, the best female basketball player on the planet stood on the third tee at Pelican Golf Club with less than driver in hand.
An intimidatingly-large crowd either side, Clark struck the golf ball with the heel of her club, causing it to fire off to her left on the bounce and (luckily) over the heads of those gathered close by.
The Indiana Fever point guard immediately issued an embarrassed "sorry" before bending down to place another ball on the tee straight away. Thankfully for all concerned, the second effort was much better and found dry land some way ahead.
Just a reminder that @CaitlinClark22 is mortal. She is an absolute delight to follow- talking with fans, making jokes and having a good time. So happy she is out here playing the Pelican Club. pic.twitter.com/CPZxZ3WrXsNovember 13, 2024
Elsewhere in the first half of her round, Clark had been filmed sending a delightful approach into one green. The 22-year-old had also drained a mid-range putt and celebrated with a fist pump, proving that she is more than capable from way down town in either golf or basketball.
Prior to play starting, the NCAA Division One all-time leading scorer had already declared herself "the average golfer" and admitted her handicap is around 16.
Clark - who was making her second Pro-Am appearance of the year after also teeing it up ahead of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic - said that she is a huge golf fan and dedicates plenty of time to playing, even if - by her own admissions - she is not the best.
“I can get in the mid-80s, if I’m lucky, but usually I’m just praying to break 100. I've tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray.
Solid approach shot by Caitlin Clark. 🎯👏 pic.twitter.com/9j2SLywXf2November 13, 2024
"I've tried to practice as much as I can. I'm just the average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, I'm going to hit some bad. It is what it is. I’m strong, and I can hit it. It just doesn’t usually go straight. I mean sometimes it goes straight, but it depends. You just step up there and you hope for the best."
Clark continued to play some very solid golf during her nine holes with Korda, who is attempting to wrap up the Race To CME Globe title in the penultimate event of the season.
A fist pump worthy putt from @CaitlinClark22 👏 pic.twitter.com/tmqaMYzJi8November 13, 2024
Korda holds a lead of more than 900 points over South Korean Haeran Ryu and would seal the deal if her lead remains in excess of 500 points by the time the final putt drops on Sunday.
The week's tournament in Florida marks the final event of the regular LPGA Tour season before the CME Tour Championship, with a number of big names in danger of missing the finale.
