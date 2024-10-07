Basketball Superstar Caitlin Clark To Play Alongside 10-Time Major Winner Annika Sorenstam At LPGA Tour Pro-Am
The Indiana Fever sensation will tee it up alongside Sorenstam in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican pro-am, while the pair will also be at the Women’s Leadership Summit
As the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour season, November’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican was already certain to feature many of the game’s biggest names.
However, it has now been confirmed that it will have even more star quality with an appearance from US basketball sensation Caitlin Clark at the Wednesday pro-am, where she will team up with arguably the greatest player in the history of the women’s game, 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam.
As well the 22-year-old's appearance on the course alongside the LPGA Hall of Famer, the pair will also carry out a fireside chat at the Women's Leadership Summit the day before, on Tuesday 12 November, during Parity Week – an initiative that celebrates and amplies girls and women through sports and education grants.
In a statement, Clark said: "I love golf so the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting.
"Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women's sports and that's clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King, and Parity Week.
“I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the no get yet, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."
⛳️ @CaitlinClark22 to tee it up in the pro-am at @theANNIKAlpga!The Gainbridge® ambassador will join legend @ANNIKA59 for her namesake @LPGA event this November in celebration of #ParityWeek. pic.twitter.com/g4f3y6S4atOctober 7, 2024
Clark, who also played in the pro-am for the 2023 John Deere Classic, has caused a sensation in the basketball world, first as a member of the University of Iowa's women's basketball team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In April, she was selected as the first overall pick of the 2024 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft by Indiana Fever, where she has continued growing her reputation as a generational talent and was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.
After Indiana Fever's season was ended in an 87–81 playoff defeat to Connecticut Sun in September, Clark explained she intended to play more golf during the off-season, saying: “I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow. I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”
The Annika Driven by Gainbridge, which is held at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, begins on 14 November and will have a purse of $3.25m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Sees Tours 'Doing Their Own Thing For The Foreseeable Future' As Talks Over Future Of Men's Pro Game Continue
The four-time Major winner thinks there could be progress in the talks by the end of the year, but that it could be some time until the main circuits come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Back-To-Back Groups Make Hole-In-Ones At Ladies European Tour Event
Emma Grechi and Mao Folke both made aces at the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen tournament, with both hole-in-ones happening at the eighth hole, some 10 minutes after one another
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'One Of Our Greats' - LPGA Tour Trailblazer Dies Aged 83
Susie Maxwell Berning was a four-time Major winner who was inducted into the World Golf Hall Of Fame alongside Tiger Woods in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024
The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
3 Ways To Strengthen The International Team And Make The Presidents Cup More Competitive
USA just won the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row. What can be done to make it more competitive?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Lilia Vu's ‘Instant Tears’ When She Heard About Ally Ewing Retirement
Lilia Vu says she cried as soon as she heard about Solheim Cup teammate Ally Ewing's shock retirement announcement
By Paul Higham Published
-
US Solheim Cup Star Ally Ewing Announces Shock Retirement From Professional Game
The American has made the announcement on social media, and will bow out of the professional game at the end of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Hae Ran Ryu defends her title as many of the world’s best players compete for an increased purse at Pinnacle Country Club
By Mike Hall Published