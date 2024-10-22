'Better, Not Bigger' - WM Phoenix Open Announces Several Key Changes After Difficult 2024
'The People's Open' was marred by bad behaviour and poor weather in 2024, but organizers say several operational changes will hopefully help to reduce issues at next year's tournament
Organizers of the WM Phoenix Open have confirmed several changes to the PGA Tour event for next year which they hope will help reduce issues that took place in 2024.
Along with bad weather which transformed hills at TPC Scottsdale into mud slides and caused public corridors to become log-jammed, there were reportedly a higher number of arrests than usual as well as increased counts of unruly behavior due to excessive alcohol consumption.
Players such as Billy Horschel and Zach Johnson were filmed airing their frustration towards a couple of fans after shouts from the gallery arrived while golfers were playing shots.
However, The Thunderbirds - hosts of what is still considered one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar - issued a statement on Monday which pointed out the tournament raised a record $17.5 million for charity before detailing a handful of alterations ahead of the 90th edition of 'The People's Open' in February.
“Each and every year, The Thunderbirds review the previous tournament and look for ways to improve,” said 2025 WM Phoenix Open tournament chairman, Matt Mooney.
"We’ve been working closely with the PGA TOUR, Scottsdale Police and Fire, title sponsor WM and our other valued partners to make impactful changes for 2025. We are excited to announce these enhancements as the countdown to ‘The People’s Open’ begins.”
Stating the event at TPC Scottsdale is looking to "get better, not bigger," The Thunderbirds outlined the enhancements which include adding another tournament entrance, introducing an all-digital general admission ticketing platform, creating improved spectator walking areas, and upgrading general admission venues for fans.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The new site entrance will be near the 18th tee in a bid to ease traffic on the week's busier days - Friday and Saturday.
“The additional entrance will significantly improve the flow of fans entering and exiting TPC Scottsdale,” Mooney said. “This entrance will provide relief at our main entrance and offer a much shorter walk for those fans in high-demand areas near holes 16, 17 and 18.”
Meanwhile, several walkways around the course have been expanded, including the path between the 17th fairway and the 11th tee box - which runs between the 16th and 10th - which has been doubled in width.
Mooney said: “We understand the importance of ease and accessibility for our fans to navigate the golf course. Expanding these key walkways and repositioning some of our vendors, particularly around high-traffic areas like the 16th and 10th holes, will provide fans better access to popular venues and viewing areas.”
2025 will be the first year at the WM Phoenix Open with a fully digital ticketing format, too, designed to help speed up entrance times and aid in monitoring crowd numbers, therefore helping law enforcement keep everyone safe. As well as no physical tickets, good-any-day tickets and grounds passes sold via third-party providers have also been eliminated.
Finally, a couple of general admission areas near the seventh and 12th holes, respectively, are being upgraded to "create more accessible viewing areas, along with expanded space for upgraded concessions and new fan engagement opportunities."
Mooney said: “With upgrades to the Taylor Morrison Fairway House and Desert Oasis, we are improving two of the more popular spots on the golf course. Fans can look forward to better viewing, upgraded concessions and an increased area to watch ‘The People’s Open.”
Earlier this month, building began on the suites and grandstands at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course - an extremely time-consuming task - before play begins on Thursday, February 6, days before Super Bowl LIX.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
NCAA Division I College Golf Conferences
NCAA Division I is divided into a number of conferences comprising over 300 universities across the US – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
American Major Winners Headline Strong Field In This Week's Unique FedEx Cup Fall Event
Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
JT Poston Holds Off Late Doug Ghim Challenge To Claim Third PGA Tour Title At Shriners Children’s Open
The American beat Doug Ghim by one shot at TPC Summerlin as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour University Frontrunners Grouped Together At College Golf Event
Brendan Valdes, David Ford and Jose Luis Ballester were grouped together for the first round of the Williams Cup as the battle for a PGA Tour card intensifies
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
By Matt Cradock Published