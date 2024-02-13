Billy Horschel Responds To 'Shut The Hell Up' Outburst At WM Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel has shared his side of the story after a video emerged on social media which showed him shouting angrily towards the crowd at last week's WM Phoenix Open.

Towards the end of a highly-disrupted week of action at TPC Scottsdale due to storms and frost, players began longer-than-usual days of play while fans enjoyed lengthy periods of drinking and entertainment in the sun.

However, with the level of behaviour among the minority of patrons throughout the event lower than expected, players' tempers began to flare as they attempted to catch up on their rounds.

Team USA's most recent Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was caught on video gesturing to fans on the 15th tee box on Sunday, saying "just shut up!", while Horschel was also seen reacting in frustration to comments from the galleries during Nicolo Galletti's swing from the fairway on Saturday.

Following loud jibes from a couple of fans before and during his playing partner's shot, seven-time PGA Tour winner, Horschel, shouted: "buddy, when he's over the shot, shut the hell up! He's trying to hit a damn golf shot here, it's our f*****g job!"

Billy Ho

Speaking to the PGA Tour's Sirius XM radio station a couple of days after Nick Taylor lifted the trophy, Horschel explained the exchange of words from his view inside the ropes.

He said: "We'd just started our second round, we're on the 11th hole and [Galletti] is over his second shot. We had told some fans over there to be quiet as he was about to hit. There were three or four guys over there that continued to talk and say some things.

"They talked very loudly when he was over his shot, and I just feel like there was a loss of respect there. The guy is trying to play his shot, he's trying to do his job. It's the third day of the tournament and we hear a lot of different things.

"I just responded to it afterwards that I was displeased with the level of respect that was shown towards a fellow competitor while he is trying to hit a golf shot and compete in a golf tournament. And that's just the simple fact of it."

"I was displeased about the level of respect they were showing"Billy Horschel joined Michael Breed of Golf to talk about his viral video from the WM Phoenix Open.

While the tournament in Arizona is widely known as one of the rowdiest on the PGA Tour calendar, Horschel felt recent editions have been slightly over the top and are affecting the enjoyment of everyone involved.

He continued: "Has this tournament crossed the line? Yeah, I think the last couple of years have been a little much. I think it has just got a little bit out of control. I just go back to the respect factor of it for what we're trying to do in ours jobs.

"I've read a few messages on social media like "you know what you signed up for" and "if you can't take the heat then don't show up," but I'm like, this tournament was never about going there and being ridiculed by the fans. That was never the idea of this event."

Billy Horschel throwing an American Football into the crowd at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horschel's viewpoint was echoed by fellow tour pro, Byeong Hun An who called out some of the patrons' behaviour throughout the Stadium Course on social media after Saturday's play, describing it as a "s***show" and "totally out of control on every hole" this year.

Earlier that day, entrance gates were temporarily closed and all alcohol sales were suspended in a bid to maintain safety levels for those already on the Scottsdale property. There were even reports of fighting among fans, while one person fell from the stands at the par-3 16th on Friday.