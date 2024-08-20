Why Women Should Be Excited About The New TaylorMade Kalea Gold Range

It's been two years since the launch of TaylorMade’s Kalea Premier range of clubs and the company has built on the design to launch the Kalea Gold women’s line to help women of all abilities play better golf.

TaylorMade says that the most important part of the DNA of this product is that it’s designed by women, for women, representing a new and fresh way of thinking about women’s golf club design. Four distinct cohorts of female golfers were enlisted for their feedback and played a critical role in the design process.

The first was the TaylorMade Women’s Advisory Board. This group includes female golf industry professionals located across Europe that represent specific niches like teaching, club fitting, and even women’s golf travel. Together, these women were able to give TaylorMade teams expert feedback on what both they and their female clients liked and didn’t like.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

The second group was the TaylorMade Women’s Golf and Social Club. Consisting of TaylorMade employees, these women were able to provide real-time, organic feedback on everything from colours incorporated into the design to the grips on each club. Women’s data-driven/perception test panels and online reviews from Kalea Premier were the final two cohorts that helped guide the vision of what Kalea Gold would ultimately become.

In analysing feedback from these groups of women, TaylorMade engineers and product creation teams found that two main priorities rose to the top in creating Kalea Gold: cosmetics and performance. Cosmetically, women overwhelmingly advocated for a departure from the soft, pastel colours that are often found in the best women’s golf clubs. Instead, they preferred elegant colours like white, blue and gold that are found in Kalea Gold.

Designed For More Speed And More Distance

To create one of the best drivers for women, the Kalea Gold utilises a Carbonwood construction throughout the clubhead, just like we see on the Qi10 driver. This allows for mass to be strategically placed within the head to increase energy transfer, optimise launch and maximise distance, all while providing the utmost forgiveness and stability. Mass optimisation also allows for the addition of a 2° loft sleeve and a TSS weight for precision tuning, something the best TaylorMade drivers offer.

TaylorMade Kalea Gold driver (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Optimised Performance

Kalea Gold fairway woods feature a wrapped carbon crown with an elegant look that provides a confidence-inspiring contrast with the ball at address and helps women get the ball air borne more easily. Here again, the use of ultra lightweight carbon enhances launch conditions, speed and forgiveness. The Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone face minimise the downrange miss on off-center strikes. The addition of a TSS weight allows for optimised tuning here as well - we expect these to be among the best fairway woods for women this year.

TaylorMade Kalea Gold fairway wood (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Both the Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone in the face of the Kalea Gold Rescue provide an extra layer of forgiveness. Additionally, the carbon crown lowers the center of gravity for enhanced launch and spin.

TaylorMade Kalea Gold rescue (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Forgiveness And Control

The Kalea Gold irons utilise a Cap Back Design which works in tandem with the Speed Pocket to maximise launch and forgiveness, while each optimised face is engineered to increase COR for faster balls speeds. They have a progressive upright lie angle that aids in draw bias and also feature an ECHO Damper that promotes better sound and overall feel.

Visually, the top lines of Kalea Gold irons are thinner than those of Kalea Premier providing a sleeker, cleaner look in the playing position. The lofts are also stronger to help improve gapping for one of the best iron sets on the market.

TaylorMade Kalea Gold iron (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Tour Proven Spider Technology

The Kalea Gold putter is similar in construction to the Spider S putter with a multi-material design increasing MOI and stability while also aiding in alignment. Its blue body, grey TruePath Alignment and gold trailing edge provide the perfect contrast against both the ball and green.

TaylorMade Kalea Gold putter (Image credit: TaylorMade)

Premium construction and attention to detail don’t stop with Kalea Gold clubs. The headcovers are in line with the Kalea Gold theme with their white, gold, grey and blue designs.

Women can ride in style with the blue and white, or white and grey TaylorMade Cart Lite bag that features a 14-way top and weighs just five pounds. For walkers, the blue and white FlexTech bag offers a four-way top and weighs just five pounds as well, adding to the choice of women's golf bags.

The Importance Of Custom Fit

The all-new Kalea Gold emphasises TaylorMade’s commitment to providing women golfers of all abilities and swing speeds with the best performing golf clubs for them. Alongside the Qi10 women's range, Kalea Gold will be available via custom fitting allowing the golfer to choose the exact setup that suits them, including a variety of shaft and grip options available. Combined with the ability to tweak loft and lie, it allows the golfer to achieve their desired performance for every club in their bag.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Prices And Specifications

The Kalea Gold driver comes in lofts of 11.5° or 13.5° (RH & LH) with a 44” Kalea Gold Ultralight Graphite 40-L shaft and a SuperStroke Traxion Tour Navy/White 37g grip. Fairway woods are offered in: RH & LH 3-wood (16°), 5-wood (20°) and 7-wood (24°). All fairway woods come stock with the same shaft and grip as the driver.

Kalea Gold Rescue clubs are available in RH & LH lofts of 23°, 27°, 31° and 35°. Rescue clubs come with the stock Kalea Gold Ultralight 40-L shaft and SuperStroke Traxion Tour Undersize 37g grip. Iron offerings are 6-PW, and SW with the same shaft and grip.

The RH & LH Spider Tour S L-Neck putter is 33” long, has a loft of 3°, and head weight of 365g. The stock shaft is the Kalea Gold Graphite Putter 70, and the stock grip is the Kalea Super Stroke Pistol GT 1.0.

Kalea Golf will be available for preorder at retail on August 20 and at retail on September 6th. Individual clubs have the following pricing: Driver £449, fairway £249, rescue £199, irons £122 each, putter £249.