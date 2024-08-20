Why Women Should Be Excited About The New TaylorMade Kalea Gold Range
Designed by women, for women, TaylorMade launches new Kalea Gold range of clubs for 2024
It's been two years since the launch of TaylorMade’s Kalea Premier range of clubs and the company has built on the design to launch the Kalea Gold women’s line to help women of all abilities play better golf.
TaylorMade says that the most important part of the DNA of this product is that it’s designed by women, for women, representing a new and fresh way of thinking about women’s golf club design. Four distinct cohorts of female golfers were enlisted for their feedback and played a critical role in the design process.
The first was the TaylorMade Women’s Advisory Board. This group includes female golf industry professionals located across Europe that represent specific niches like teaching, club fitting, and even women’s golf travel. Together, these women were able to give TaylorMade teams expert feedback on what both they and their female clients liked and didn’t like.
The second group was the TaylorMade Women’s Golf and Social Club. Consisting of TaylorMade employees, these women were able to provide real-time, organic feedback on everything from colours incorporated into the design to the grips on each club. Women’s data-driven/perception test panels and online reviews from Kalea Premier were the final two cohorts that helped guide the vision of what Kalea Gold would ultimately become.
In analysing feedback from these groups of women, TaylorMade engineers and product creation teams found that two main priorities rose to the top in creating Kalea Gold: cosmetics and performance. Cosmetically, women overwhelmingly advocated for a departure from the soft, pastel colours that are often found in the best women’s golf clubs. Instead, they preferred elegant colours like white, blue and gold that are found in Kalea Gold.
Designed For More Speed And More Distance
To create one of the best drivers for women, the Kalea Gold utilises a Carbonwood construction throughout the clubhead, just like we see on the Qi10 driver. This allows for mass to be strategically placed within the head to increase energy transfer, optimise launch and maximise distance, all while providing the utmost forgiveness and stability. Mass optimisation also allows for the addition of a 2° loft sleeve and a TSS weight for precision tuning, something the best TaylorMade drivers offer.
Optimised Performance
Kalea Gold fairway woods feature a wrapped carbon crown with an elegant look that provides a confidence-inspiring contrast with the ball at address and helps women get the ball air borne more easily. Here again, the use of ultra lightweight carbon enhances launch conditions, speed and forgiveness. The Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone face minimise the downrange miss on off-center strikes. The addition of a TSS weight allows for optimised tuning here as well - we expect these to be among the best fairway woods for women this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Both the Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone in the face of the Kalea Gold Rescue provide an extra layer of forgiveness. Additionally, the carbon crown lowers the center of gravity for enhanced launch and spin.
Forgiveness And Control
The Kalea Gold irons utilise a Cap Back Design which works in tandem with the Speed Pocket to maximise launch and forgiveness, while each optimised face is engineered to increase COR for faster balls speeds. They have a progressive upright lie angle that aids in draw bias and also feature an ECHO Damper that promotes better sound and overall feel.
Visually, the top lines of Kalea Gold irons are thinner than those of Kalea Premier providing a sleeker, cleaner look in the playing position. The lofts are also stronger to help improve gapping for one of the best iron sets on the market.
Tour Proven Spider Technology
The Kalea Gold putter is similar in construction to the Spider S putter with a multi-material design increasing MOI and stability while also aiding in alignment. Its blue body, grey TruePath Alignment and gold trailing edge provide the perfect contrast against both the ball and green.
Premium construction and attention to detail don’t stop with Kalea Gold clubs. The headcovers are in line with the Kalea Gold theme with their white, gold, grey and blue designs.
Women can ride in style with the blue and white, or white and grey TaylorMade Cart Lite bag that features a 14-way top and weighs just five pounds. For walkers, the blue and white FlexTech bag offers a four-way top and weighs just five pounds as well, adding to the choice of women's golf bags.
The Importance Of Custom Fit
The all-new Kalea Gold emphasises TaylorMade’s commitment to providing women golfers of all abilities and swing speeds with the best performing golf clubs for them. Alongside the Qi10 women's range, Kalea Gold will be available via custom fitting allowing the golfer to choose the exact setup that suits them, including a variety of shaft and grip options available. Combined with the ability to tweak loft and lie, it allows the golfer to achieve their desired performance for every club in their bag.
Prices And Specifications
The Kalea Gold driver comes in lofts of 11.5° or 13.5° (RH & LH) with a 44” Kalea Gold Ultralight Graphite 40-L shaft and a SuperStroke Traxion Tour Navy/White 37g grip. Fairway woods are offered in: RH & LH 3-wood (16°), 5-wood (20°) and 7-wood (24°). All fairway woods come stock with the same shaft and grip as the driver.
Kalea Gold Rescue clubs are available in RH & LH lofts of 23°, 27°, 31° and 35°. Rescue clubs come with the stock Kalea Gold Ultralight 40-L shaft and SuperStroke Traxion Tour Undersize 37g grip. Iron offerings are 6-PW, and SW with the same shaft and grip.
The RH & LH Spider Tour S L-Neck putter is 33” long, has a loft of 3°, and head weight of 365g. The stock shaft is the Kalea Gold Graphite Putter 70, and the stock grip is the Kalea Super Stroke Pistol GT 1.0.
Kalea Golf will be available for preorder at retail on August 20 and at retail on September 6th. Individual clubs have the following pricing: Driver £449, fairway £249, rescue £199, irons £122 each, putter £249.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
I Don't Care If It Has The Best Players In The World... The PGA Tour Needs A Personality Injection
One of the biggest casualties from the split in men's professional golf is a huge imbalance in blockbuster characters... and the PGA Tour are on the losing side
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Lexi Thompson Could Be Ending Major Career At AIG Women’s Open This Week
Thompson announced her retirement in May and could well be set for a final-ever appearance at a Major championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Could Be Ending Major Career At AIG Women’s Open This Week
Thompson announced her retirement in May and could well be set for a final-ever appearance at a Major championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 AIG Women's Open
Several Olympic and Solheim Cup stars will not feature in the final women's Major of the season after the field was confirmed following Open qualifying on Monday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Made It Through AIG Women’s Open Final Qualifying
Weiwei Zhang was among 12 to make it to the fifth and final Major of the year via final qualifying at Fife's Crail Golfing Society
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dame Laura Davies Explains ‘Really Tough Decision’ To Not Play AIG Women’s Open
The 1986 champion has explained to Sky Sports why she has opted against competing at this year's event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why The New JPX925 Irons Are The Fastest Mizuno Has Ever Made
We explain How Mizuno has incorporated speed, playability and forgiveness into the three models that form the JPX925 Hot Metal irons
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Lottie Woad Wins Mark H McCormack Medal For Leading The World Amateur Golf Ranking
England's Lottie Woad tops the 2024 World Amateur Golf Ranking
By Alison Root Published
-
ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour and LET co-sanctioned event comes from Dundonald Links as players compete for a $2m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arccos Records One Billionth Shot Since Launching
The official game tracker of the PGA Tour confirmed an amateur golfer from Australia struck the milestone shot
By Jonny Leighfield Published