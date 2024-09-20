Tiger Woods' Presidents Cup Vs Ryder Cup Stats Show Some Jaw-Dropping Differences

Team golf is a totally different challenge for even the best golfers, with it being such an individual sport, as Tiger Woods knows more than most with some well-documented struggles at times playing for Team USA.

But it's the Ryder Cup in particular that has proven to be the problem for the 15-time Major champion, with a massive difference between his success rate against the Europeans than against the International Team in the Presidents Cup.

As while arguably the best golfer of all time has a pretty emphatic winning record in the Presidents Cup, there's a huge drop-off in his stats when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

Just looking at Woods' overall Team USA stats it immediately jumps out at you how much his win rate takes a nosedive in the Ryder Cup.

He's played more matches in the Presidents Cup and has a highly impressive 63.5% points win rate with 27.5 out of a possible 43, but in the Ryder Cup that number plummets to just 39.19% with 14.5 points from 37 matches.

So even though he's ninth on the USA all-time Ryder Cup points list, that percentage of below 40% is eye-wateringly low for such a dominant player as Woods - while he's second on the Presidents Cup standings and with a better points percentage than leader Phil Mickelson.

It's the same story with Tiger's singles record, which you'd expect would be the one area of team golf where he could excel - as he has done in the Presidents Cup by winning seven of his nine solo outings.

In the Ryder Cup though, although he's won more than he's lost he's still won just half of his eight singles matches, with two defeats and two halves - that's not bad going - but not quite 'Tiger-like'.

In team play his Ryder Cup struggles are even more amplified with twice as many losses as wins in both formats - but even though he's got a losing 8-9-0 fourballs record in the Presidents Cup, in foursomes he's an imperious 12-4-1.

And winning just four of 14 foursomes and five of 15 fourballs is so hard to believe in the Ryder Cup - even with all the heat Europe have brought over recent meetings you'd still expect Tiger to have piled up more points than that.

Batting at least .500 you'd have thought would be the minimum, but as the stats show below, the Ryder Cup was not a happy hunting ground for Tiger...

Tiger Woods Ryder Cup v Presidents Cup stats

Tiger Woods was a playing captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

All records based on W-L-H