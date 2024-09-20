Tiger Woods' Presidents Cup Vs Ryder Cup Stats Show Some Jaw-Dropping Differences
There are remarkable stats that illustrate just how different Tiger Woods played in the Presidents Cup compared to the Ryder Cup
Team golf is a totally different challenge for even the best golfers, with it being such an individual sport, as Tiger Woods knows more than most with some well-documented struggles at times playing for Team USA.
But it's the Ryder Cup in particular that has proven to be the problem for the 15-time Major champion, with a massive difference between his success rate against the Europeans than against the International Team in the Presidents Cup.
As while arguably the best golfer of all time has a pretty emphatic winning record in the Presidents Cup, there's a huge drop-off in his stats when it comes to the Ryder Cup.
Just looking at Woods' overall Team USA stats it immediately jumps out at you how much his win rate takes a nosedive in the Ryder Cup.
He's played more matches in the Presidents Cup and has a highly impressive 63.5% points win rate with 27.5 out of a possible 43, but in the Ryder Cup that number plummets to just 39.19% with 14.5 points from 37 matches.
So even though he's ninth on the USA all-time Ryder Cup points list, that percentage of below 40% is eye-wateringly low for such a dominant player as Woods - while he's second on the Presidents Cup standings and with a better points percentage than leader Phil Mickelson.
It's the same story with Tiger's singles record, which you'd expect would be the one area of team golf where he could excel - as he has done in the Presidents Cup by winning seven of his nine solo outings.
In the Ryder Cup though, although he's won more than he's lost he's still won just half of his eight singles matches, with two defeats and two halves - that's not bad going - but not quite 'Tiger-like'.
In team play his Ryder Cup struggles are even more amplified with twice as many losses as wins in both formats - but even though he's got a losing 8-9-0 fourballs record in the Presidents Cup, in foursomes he's an imperious 12-4-1.
And winning just four of 14 foursomes and five of 15 fourballs is so hard to believe in the Ryder Cup - even with all the heat Europe have brought over recent meetings you'd still expect Tiger to have piled up more points than that.
Batting at least .500 you'd have thought would be the minimum, but as the stats show below, the Ryder Cup was not a happy hunting ground for Tiger...
Tiger Woods Ryder Cup v Presidents Cup stats
All records based on W-L-H
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Ryder Cup
|Presidents Cup
|Events
|8
|9
|Matches
|37
|43
|Points
|14.5
|27.5
|Overall Record
|13-21-3
|27-15-1
|Points %
|39.19%
|63.5%
|Singles
|4-2-2
|7-2-0
|Foursomes
|4-9-1
|12-4-1
|Fourballs
|5-10-0
|8-9-0
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
