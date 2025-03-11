Tiger Woods Reveals Latest Injury Setback

The 15-time Major winner has had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles while training at home in Florida

Tiger Woods' Masters return, and potentially his entire 2025 season, looks to be in serious doubt after undergoing surgery on his left achilles.

Woods announced the news on social media that he had a "minimally-invasive achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon" on Tuesday after feeling a sharp pain while he was at home preparing for his return to pro golf.

Woods has not teed it up on the PGA Tour this year after initially hoping to return at last month's Genesis Invitational. He withdrew due to the emotional toil of his mother's recent death.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in a statement.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

"The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," added Dr. Stucken.

It's Woods' latest injury setback after he underwent his sixth back surgery in September last year. He returned at the PNC Championship in December with son Charlie, where the pair lost in a playoff to the Langers, and he has played in multiple TGL matches for Jupiter Links since.

His next start is unknown and could be some time away.

Most achilles tendon ruptures fully heal within four to six months according to the Cleveland Clinic, meaning that Woods' entire Major season could be in real jeopardy.

The NHS advises: "For the first two weeks after surgery you are advised not to put any weight through your operated leg. Before you go home the physiotherapist will make sure you are safe to get around on crutches."

