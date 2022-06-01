Draw Vs Fade - Simple Tips To Shape The Ball

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Learning how to hit draws and fades is a real advantage when it comes to going for tight flags and accessing parts of the fairway that will open up the hole for an attack. So, in this video and article, I'll run through some simple steps you can take to get the ball moving right and left on demand.

First things first, when practising, it's really important to set up some sort of feedback station like the one I'm utilising in the video above. All you need is two alignment sticks, with one lying on the ground pointing at your target, and the other stuck into the ground that you're going to shape the ball around.

How to hit a fade

Starting with the fade, what has to happen at impact to create this shape? Well, you need an out-to-in club path - so one that’s travelling a little left of target - and a face that’s open to the path but not pointing right or your target.

It might sound a little complicated but a lot of the adjustments required can be made at address. First of all, making sure you know how to aim in golf is essential. When trying to hit a fade, setting up a little left of your target will promote the desired path.

Then, when you grip the club, hold it a little bit tighter than usual in the top two fingers - that is, the ring and little finger of your lead hand. The reason for this is that it will reduce how much the clubface closes through impact, meaning it is more likely to stay open to your path.

Grip the club a little tighter with the ring and little fingers when trying to hit a fade (Image credit: Future)

From there, swing away and try to get the ball starting left of target and fading. Don’t be afraid to get creative here and work on hitting some big shapes like Bubba Watson. It might sound daft but the number one rule when trying to hit a fade is to make sure you hit a fade, whether with more or less shape than you intended.

How to hit a draw

The draw is a shot that so many golfers wish they could hit. To add it to your arsenal, line your body up right of target to encourage the in-to-out path required and set the club up closed to your body but not pointing left of the alignment sticks.

Aim your body and club right of target when trying to hit a draw (Image credit: Future)

Once you've done that, strengthening your grip slightly and altering your ball position so it's further back in your stance than normal will also help you create the desired shape as it will promote an earlier strike, making it easier to keep the path and face pointing going right.

And again, don’t be afraid to exaggerate in order to make sure you get the ball moving right to left. Finally, you can release the hands and arms naturally through impact as you don't have to worry about holding the face open.