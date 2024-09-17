Scottie Scheffler Reveals Caddie Ted Scott Payment Details
The World No.1 explained on the Pardon My Take podcast how the prize money payments for caddie Ted Scott are worked out
Scottie Scheffler has had the most successful year of his career, racking up six PGA Tour wins before claiming his maiden FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship.
That inevitably meant the financial rewards followed thick and fast, with his success at East Lake earning him a bonus payout of $25m alone, taking his earnings for the year to over $62m.
A byproduct of that success is that his caddie, Ted Scott, has also cashed in with life-changing earnings thanks to the structure of payments. Typically, the winner of a tournament hands the caddie 10% of the prize money, with 7% for finishing in the top 10 and 5% beneath that.
Overall, Scott is estimated to have made around $5.2m this year thanks to his partnership with Scheffler. However, the World No.1 has admitted that he wasn’t the one working out the payments.
Scheffler appeared as a guest on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he explained that, even though he regularly shows world-class ability on the course, that isn’t the case when it comes to crunching the numbers.
He said: “We have a girl that helps us pay bills basically because I’m a child and I can’t keep track of all that stuff. She quickly took over that job and texts me at the end of every week, and is like, “Hey, this is how much we’re paying Ted”. I’m like, “That’s great. Perfect.”
Scheffler even admitted that he only found out how much he had earned this year after reading an article. When it was put to him that he’d made $62m, he replied: “I did read that, yeah. I think so.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“It’s been a fun year, I don’t really think about the money that much. I think that kind of becomes a big deal with the FedEx and everything, but at the end of the day I’m just playing golf and the money is just a gift on top of that.”
He added: “I remember playing my first PGA Tour event as a pro and I didn’t play great. I finished maybe 40th place. It was, like, two weeks after graduating college, and I made 30 or 40 grand or something like that.
“I remember looking at Meredith when I got home, and I got the text - you get a text from the Tour after each tournament telling you how much money you made, and I looked at her and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I just got paid for that? That’s insane!’”
Since then, it’s safe to say Scheffler has become very used to receiving the text, and it has had a huge knock-on effect for Scott’s bank balance.
The veteran caddie teamed up with Scheffler after his 15-year spell with Bubba Watson came to an end in September 2021, and the pair have barely looked back since.
Scheffler made over $14m in the 2021/2022 season with over $21m of earnings in 2023. As we now know, Scheffler was just getting started and his prize money for 2024 has taken him close to $100m in total since the pair began working together.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and many players from the PGA Tour are competing at Wentworth this week
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wyndham Clark Makes Surprising Ryder Cup Admission
Speaking at the Procore Championship, the World No.6 revealed that he felt the US Ryder Cup team 'weren't prepared' as they headed to Marco Simone last year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Former NFL QB Tony Romo To Take Latest Shot At PGA Tour Q-School
The CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is heading to Q-School pre-qualifying for the third consecutive year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Flies Into New York For PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Per ESPN, the 15-time Major winner is attending meetings with the PIF over the coming days alongside fellow PGA Tour policy board member Adam Scott and other representatives
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Sahith Theegala Used Two 8-Irons In $7.5 Million FedEx Cup Success
Smylie Kaufman revealed how a chance conversation at the Tour Championship led to him learning that Sahith Theegala was running with two "8-irons"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort – here's what is at stake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Clumsy Mistake Sees PGA Tour Pro Miss Procore Championship Deadline Before Monday Qualifying Anyway
Mark Hubbard almost wasn't in the field for the opening FedEx Cup Fall event but managed to recover the situation after an earlier accident prevented him committing in time
By Jonny Leighfield Published