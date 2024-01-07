Who Is Chris Kirk's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for American Chris Kirk? We take a look here
Chris Kirk is on the record stating he believes in a regular caddie rotation to keep things fresh, but his successful partnership with Michael Cromie could just be changing that opinion.
The 38-year-old ended a eight-year winless run with a victory at the 2023 Honda Classic with Cromie on his bag and the duo have been teaming up regularly since June 2020, as they now search for a sixth PGA Tour win.
Previously, Kirk changed his caddies on a regular basis, including the last year he played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2010 and in the first year on the PGA Tour in 2011. Kirk then decided to keep Scott Tway as his looper for a year, before returning to the system of caddie rotation until finding success with Cromie.
Cromie, a Georgia golf alumnus, was introduced to the game at four but played lots of sports until the age of 11, when his father asked him to choose two which he was most passionate about and would like to pursue in the future.
Cromie later went on to become a part of the Georgia Bulldogs golf team, where he had an impressive career with four top-10 finishes from five starts in his senior year, including two eighth places and a T5 at the 2013-14 Carpet Capital Collegiate where he scored a two-under 214.
Now though, it is his work with Kirk that is Cromie's sole focus. The duo have helped the pro amass over $26 million in prize money and look set for another good payday at the start of 2024, with Kirk in contention to win The Sentry in his first start of the year.
It has been a big turnaround for Kirk who, in 2019, announced that he was to take an "indefinite leave" from golf to battle his struggles with alcohol and mental health. He subsequently played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and has risen back up the world rankings and is set to feature inside the top-50 in 2024 with Cromie by his side.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Ian Poulter Caddies For Son Josh At Junior Golf Event
Poulter's son, Josh, was playing alongside Annika Sorenstam's son, Will McGee, at a US Kids Golf Orlando event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Five DP World Tour Players Set To Tee It Up At Sony Open After Earning PGA Tour Cards
After 10 players secured PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour circuit in 2023, we are set to see some new appearances in 2024
By James Nursey Published