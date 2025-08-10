Why Does Scottie Scheffler Have A Fill-In Caddie For The Final Round Of The FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The World No.1 will have Brad Payne on the bag for the final round in Memphis, with regular caddie, Ted Scott, returning home due to a private family matter
Going into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler is, arguably, the favorite to claim a fifth title of 2025, but the World No.1 will be without a key member of his team.
Sitting two shots behind Englishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Scheffler is in a great position to challenge the 34-year-old, but the American will be without regular caddie Ted Scott.
Being on the bag for all 17 of Scheffler's PGA Tour wins, Scott has played a pivotal part in his bosses success but, for the final day in Memphis, he won't be on the bag for the 29-year-old.
Currently, the full reason is unclear, but Scott flew back home to Louisiana on Saturday night due to a 'family emergency,' with Scott being replaced on the bag by Brad Payne.
Currently sat at 12-under-par, two back of Fleetwood, Scheffler's replacement caddie, Payne, has had experience of being a looper, caddying for Scheffler during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship when Scott left Valhalla for the day to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.
In fact, Payne's last caddying stint with Scheffler came the day after the World No.1 was arrested entering Valhalla. On that Saturday, the American carded a one-over-par 73, eventually finishing T8.
For those who don't know, Payne serves as a chaplain to PGA Tour players through his role with College Golf Fellowship. He is, in fact, a friend and mentor to Scheffler both on Tour and at home in Dallas, where both men live.
Previously, Payne has caddied for several players on the PGA Tour. He also played collegiate golf at Pepperdine, where he had three top three finishes in the West Coast Conference Men's Golf Championship from 1989-1991.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
