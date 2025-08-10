Why Does Scottie Scheffler Have A Fill-In Caddie For The Final Round Of The FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Going into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler is, arguably, the favorite to claim a fifth title of 2025, but the World No.1 will be without a key member of his team.

Sitting two shots behind Englishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Scheffler is in a great position to challenge the 34-year-old, but the American will be without regular caddie Ted Scott.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being on the bag for all 17 of Scheffler's PGA Tour wins, Scott has played a pivotal part in his bosses success but, for the final day in Memphis, he won't be on the bag for the 29-year-old.

Currently, the full reason is unclear, but Scott flew back home to Louisiana on Saturday night due to a 'family emergency,' with Scott being replaced on the bag by Brad Payne.

Currently sat at 12-under-par, two back of Fleetwood, Scheffler's replacement caddie, Payne, has had experience of being a looper, caddying for Scheffler during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship when Scott left Valhalla for the day to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

Scheffler and Payne during the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Payne's last caddying stint with Scheffler came the day after the World No.1 was arrested entering Valhalla. On that Saturday, the American carded a one-over-par 73, eventually finishing T8.

For those who don't know, Payne serves as a chaplain to PGA Tour players through his role with College Golf Fellowship. He is, in fact, a friend and mentor to Scheffler both on Tour and at home in Dallas, where both men live.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previously, Payne has caddied for several players on the PGA Tour. He also played collegiate golf at Pepperdine, where he had three top three finishes in the West Coast Conference Men's Golf Championship from 1989-1991.