PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger And Charlie Woods Get Campaign Underway

The PNC Championship is back for a 27th edition and, like previous years, it features a field littered with Major champions.
For 2024, Tiger and Charlie Woods make their fifth straight appearance, as defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer return, along with the likes of Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Lee Trevino also present.
Taking place over Saturday and Sunday, it will be a scramble format both days and, like other PNC Championships, you can expect scoring to be low as 20 family pairs battle it out at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.
PNC CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- TBA
PNC CHAMPIONSHIP QUICK LINKS
- PNC Championship 2024 Field
- PNC Championship 2024 Format
- How To Watch PNC Championship 2024
- PNC Championship 2024 Round One Tee Times
- PNC Championship 2024 Prize Money Payout
Updates from...
PARS AT THE FIRST
Lee Trevino is the only player in history to have featured in every single PNC Championship, making his debut back in 1995. He's playing alongside his son, Daniel, with the pair making a par at the opening hole.
For the first round, Team Trevino are playing alongside three-time Major winner Nick Price and his son, Greg, who also make a par at the first, with Team O'Meara and Team Player now ready to get their tournaments underway with their opening tee shots.
HOW DOES THE PNC CHAMPIONSHIP WORK?
As Team Trevino and Team Price get their first tee shots away, let's take a look at how the format and, indeed, the qualifying process works for the PNC Championship.
Made up of 20 pairings, you can only qualify for this tournament if you are a Major winner, or have secured a Players Championship. Along with the qualifying, the format for the tournament is two rounds of scramble, whereby both players tee off and, from there, you pick the best drive. Following on, both players play from that position, with this process continued until the ball is in the hole. Consequently, we can expect some low scoring this weekend.
SOME BIG NAMES ON SHOW THIS WEEK
A post shared by 𝙋𝙉𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 (@pncchampionship)
A photo posted by on
WELCOME TO THE PNC CHAMPIONSHIP
Hello all and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the PNC Championship, which is taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida.
As mentioned, 20 family pairs are present and, with the action getting underway with Team Trevino and Team Team Price at 9am (EST) local time, we will see the likes of Team Sorenstam heading out at 10.05am, Team Korda at 10.31am and the main attraction of Tiger and Charlie Woods at 10.44am.