PNC Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tiger And Charlie Woods Get Campaign Underway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PNC Championship is back for a 27th edition and, like previous years, it features a field littered with Major champions.

For 2024, Tiger and Charlie Woods make their fifth straight appearance, as defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer return, along with the likes of Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Lee Trevino also present.

Taking place over Saturday and Sunday, it will be a scramble format both days and, like other PNC Championships, you can expect scoring to be low as 20 family pairs battle it out at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

TBA

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP QUICK LINKS

Updates from...