Paul Peterson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Oregon State University alumnus Paul Peterson finally made it to the PGA Tour after over a decade of grinding on global circuits
Paul Peterson has had a globe-trotting career after graduating from Oregon State University in 2012.
The left-hander has played all around the world, from the European to Asian Tours, and had wins in the Czech Republic and Myanmar before tasting victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 to earn his PGA Tour card.
Get to know his life and career better with these facts...
Paul Peterson facts:
1. Paul was born in Tucson, Arizona.
2. He grew up in Salem, Oregon.
3. He attended Oregon State University.
4. He turned pro in 2012.
5. He has played on various global tours including the Canadian Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour. He missed out on his PGA Tour card in 2013 and decided to chase his dream overseas.
6. His first tour win came in Europe at the 2016 Czech Masters, where he became just the seventh left-hander to win in European Tour history. He beat Thomas Pieters by one thanks to a closing 67.
7. His second big pro win came at the 2018 Myanmar Open, which was co-sanctioned by the Asian and Japan Golf Tours.
8. The biggest win of his career may well have come at the 2024 Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, as it secured his 2025 PGA Tour card.
9. He also has wins on the Gateway Tour and Dakotas Tour.
10. He now lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
11. His career-high world ranking is 120th.
12. He has over €1.1m earnings on the DP World Tour and over $600,000 won on the Korn Ferry Tour.
13. He married his wife Maggie in October 2020, who he proposed to in a helicopter ride that was arranged by Ryan Fox. The pair have a son named Wyatt James, who was born in November 2022.
A post shared by Paul Peterson (@paulpetersongolf)
A photo posted by on
14. He is considered a short hitter, with an average of less than 285 yards off the tee, although he is very accurate. He ranked 4th in Driving Accuracy for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season with over 72% of fairways found.
15. He is yet to play in a Major championship.
|Born
|July 1, 1988, Tucson, Arizona
|Raised
|Salem, Oregon
|College
|Oregon State University
|Turned pro
|2012
|DP World Tour wins
|1
|Asian Tour wins
|1
|Korn Ferry Tour wins
|1
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2016 Czech Masters
|European Tour
|-15 (1 stroke)
|2018 Myanmar Open
|Asian Tour/Japan Golf Tour
|-13 (2 strokes)
|2024 Simmons Bank Open
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-20 (1 stroke)
