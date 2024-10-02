Paul Peterson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Oregon State University alumnus Paul Peterson finally made it to the PGA Tour after over a decade of grinding on global circuits

Paul Peterson hits a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Peterson has had a globe-trotting career after graduating from Oregon State University in 2012.

The left-hander has played all around the world, from the European to Asian Tours, and had wins in the Czech Republic and Myanmar before tasting victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 to earn his PGA Tour card.

Get to know his life and career better with these facts...

Paul Peterson facts:

1. Paul was born in Tucson, Arizona.

2. He grew up in Salem, Oregon.

3. He attended Oregon State University.

4. He turned pro in 2012.

5. He has played on various global tours including the Canadian Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour. He missed out on his PGA Tour card in 2013 and decided to chase his dream overseas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. His first tour win came in Europe at the 2016 Czech Masters, where he became just the seventh left-hander to win in European Tour history. He beat Thomas Pieters by one thanks to a closing 67.

7. His second big pro win came at the 2018 Myanmar Open, which was co-sanctioned by the Asian and Japan Golf Tours.

8. The biggest win of his career may well have come at the 2024 Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, as it secured his 2025 PGA Tour card.

9. He also has wins on the Gateway Tour and Dakotas Tour.

Paul Peterson holds the Myanmar Open trophy

Peterson's second big win came at the 2018 Myanmar Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He now lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

11. His career-high world ranking is 120th.

12. He has over €1.1m earnings on the DP World Tour and over $600,000 won on the Korn Ferry Tour.

13. He married his wife Maggie in October 2020, who he proposed to in a helicopter ride that was arranged by Ryan Fox. The pair have a son named Wyatt James, who was born in November 2022.

14. He is considered a short hitter, with an average of less than 285 yards off the tee, although he is very accurate. He ranked 4th in Driving Accuracy for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season with over 72% of fairways found.

15. He is yet to play in a Major championship.

Paul Peterson bio
BornJuly 1, 1988, Tucson, Arizona
RaisedSalem, Oregon
CollegeOregon State University
Turned pro2012
DP World Tour wins1
Asian Tour wins1
Korn Ferry Tour wins1
Current tourPGA Tour

Paul Peterson with the Simmons Bank Open guitar trophy

Peterson's Simmons Bank Open win helped him earn his 2025 PGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Peterson tour wins
EventTourScore
2016 Czech MastersEuropean Tour-15 (1 stroke)
2018 Myanmar OpenAsian Tour/Japan Golf Tour-13 (2 strokes)
2024 Simmons Bank OpenKorn Ferry Tour-20 (1 stroke)
