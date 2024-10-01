Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Following a three-week break, the FedEx Cup Fall phase of the PGA Tour season resumes with its second tournament, the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Last year, Luke List claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the event, winning a five-man playoff including Ludvig Aberg to bank $1.476m of the $8.2m purse, but there is not as much on offer this year.
Instead, players will compete for $7.6m, of which the winner will receive $1.36m, and the runner-up will receive a $828,400 payday. Everyone finishing in the top 20 is set for a six-figure payment.
Despite the reduced payout for the 2024 edition, it is still $2.6m more than the next most lucrative event in men’s elite golf this week, the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Players are competing for more than just the prize money this week. The FedEx Cup Fall offers an opportunity for those currently beneath 70th in the standings to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. To do so, they need to be in the top 125 after its eight events.
Even for those who have already confirmed their cards, there is still plenty to play for, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible gaining entry into 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
Below is the prize money payout for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,368,000
|2nd
|$828,400
|3rd
|$524,400
|4th
|$372,400
|5th
|$311,600
|6th
|$275,500
|7th
|$256,500
|8th
|$237,500
|9th
|$222,300
|10th
|$207,100
|11th
|$191,900
|12th
|$176,700
|13th
|$161,500
|14th
|$146,300
|15th
|$138,700
|16th
|$131,100
|17th
|$123,500
|18th
|$115,900.
|19th
|$108,300
|20th
|$100,700
|21st
|$93,100
|22nd
|$85,500
|23rd
|$79,420
|24th
|$73,340.
|25th
|$67,260
|26th
|$61,180
|27th
|$58,900
|28th
|$56,620
|29th
|$54,340
|30th
|$52,060
|31st
|$49,780.
|32nd
|$47,500
|33rd
|$45,220
|34th
|$43,320
|35th
|$41,420
|36th
|$39,520
|37th
|$37,620
|38th
|$36,100
|39th
|$34,580
|40th
|$33,060
|41st
|$31,540
|42nd
|$30,020
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$26,980
|45th
|$25,460
|46th
|$23,940
|47th
|$22,420
|48th
|$21,204
|49th
|$20,140
|50th
|$19,532
|51st
|$19,076
|52nd
|$18,620
|53rd
|$18,316
|54th
|$18,012
|55th
|$17,860
|56th
|$17,708
|57th
|$17,556
|58th
|$17,404
|59th
|$17,252
|60th
|$17,100
|61st
|$16,948
|62nd
|$16,796
|63rd
|$16,644
|64th
|$16,492
|65th
|$16,340
Who Are The Star Names In The Sanderson Farms Championship?
In 2023, Luke List won a five-way playoff for the title, and he defends his title as he looks for his third PGA Tour victory.
Also playing is Rickie Fowler, who is making his first appearance since July’s Open. Following that event, he took time away from the game to await the birth of his second daugher, who arrived in August.
Since then, Fowler’s world ranking has inevitbaly taken a dip, and he is now 70th, having been 57th after the Royal Troon Major. He will be looking to find his best form quickly, particularly with the opportunity to secure a place in The Masters if he can either win an event or climb back into the world’s top 50 by the last week of the year.
Fowler is also currently ranked 110th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to ensure he isn't beneath 125th by the end of the FedEx Cup Fall phase or he won't retain his full PGA Tour card.
Nick Dunlap also plays as he searches for his third PGA Tour win of a remarkable season that included victory at The American Express as an amateur.
Fresh from an appearance for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, Mackenzie Hughes also plays, while there are also places in the field for 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Stephan Jaeger and 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover.
Former winners of the event playing this week include Peter Malnati and Cameron Champ.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Sanderson Farms Championship?
There was an $8.2m payout available at the 2023 event, but that is down to $7.6m here. Despite that, the winner will receive a healthy $1.36m, while the runner-up set for an $828,400 payday.
Who Is Playing In The Sanderson Farms Championship?
While some of the best PGA Tour players are in Scotland for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, there are still some notable names in the field, including defending champion Luke List, Lucas Glover and Rickie Fowler.
-
-
