Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Following a three-week break, the FedEx Cup Fall phase of the PGA Tour season resumes with its second tournament, the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Last year, Luke List claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the event, winning a five-man playoff including Ludvig Aberg to bank $1.476m of the $8.2m purse, but there is not as much on offer this year.

Instead, players will compete for $7.6m, of which the winner will receive $1.36m, and the runner-up will receive a $828,400 payday. Everyone finishing in the top 20 is set for a six-figure payment.

Despite the reduced payout for the 2024 edition, it is still $2.6m more than the next most lucrative event in men’s elite golf this week, the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Players are competing for more than just the prize money this week. The FedEx Cup Fall offers an opportunity for those currently beneath 70th in the standings to secure full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. To do so, they need to be in the top 125 after its eight events.

Even for those who have already confirmed their cards, there is still plenty to play for, with the top 10 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall section not otherwise eligible gaining entry into 2025 signature events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Below is the prize money payout for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,368,000 2nd $828,400 3rd $524,400 4th $372,400 5th $311,600 6th $275,500 7th $256,500 8th $237,500 9th $222,300 10th $207,100 11th $191,900 12th $176,700 13th $161,500 14th $146,300 15th $138,700 16th $131,100 17th $123,500 18th $115,900. 19th $108,300 20th $100,700 21st $93,100 22nd $85,500 23rd $79,420 24th $73,340. 25th $67,260 26th $61,180 27th $58,900 28th $56,620 29th $54,340 30th $52,060 31st $49,780. 32nd $47,500 33rd $45,220 34th $43,320 35th $41,420 36th $39,520 37th $37,620 38th $36,100 39th $34,580 40th $33,060 41st $31,540 42nd $30,020 43rd $28,500 44th $26,980 45th $25,460 46th $23,940 47th $22,420 48th $21,204 49th $20,140 50th $19,532 51st $19,076 52nd $18,620 53rd $18,316 54th $18,012 55th $17,860 56th $17,708 57th $17,556 58th $17,404 59th $17,252 60th $17,100 61st $16,948 62nd $16,796 63rd $16,644 64th $16,492 65th $16,340

Who Are The Star Names In The Sanderson Farms Championship?

Luke List looks for his third PGA Tour win after victory in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Luke List won a five-way playoff for the title, and he defends his title as he looks for his third PGA Tour victory.

Also playing is Rickie Fowler, who is making his first appearance since July’s Open. Following that event, he took time away from the game to await the birth of his second daugher, who arrived in August.

Since then, Fowler’s world ranking has inevitbaly taken a dip, and he is now 70th, having been 57th after the Royal Troon Major. He will be looking to find his best form quickly, particularly with the opportunity to secure a place in The Masters if he can either win an event or climb back into the world’s top 50 by the last week of the year.

Fowler is also currently ranked 110th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to ensure he isn't beneath 125th by the end of the FedEx Cup Fall phase or he won't retain his full PGA Tour card.

Nick Dunlap also plays as he searches for his third PGA Tour win of a remarkable season that included victory at The American Express as an amateur.

Nick Dunlap is aiming for his third PGA Tour win on the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from an appearance for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, Mackenzie Hughes also plays, while there are also places in the field for 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Stephan Jaeger and 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover.

Former winners of the event playing this week include Peter Malnati and Cameron Champ.

