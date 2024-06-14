Tim Widing Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Tim Widing is an up-and-coming European star who is making waves on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he has two victories in 2024.

The Swedish golfer, who attended San Francisco University, also has two Major appearances under his belt and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Tim Widing facts:

1. Widing was born in Jönköping, Sweden.

2. His home course is A6 Golf Club in Sweden. He told the Korn Ferry Tour that "nothing beats a summer evening round at A6."

3. His surname is pronounced phonetically 'Vee-Ding'.

4. He played hockey as a child and dreamed of playing in the NHL before focusing on golf.

5. His younger brother Charlie represented Sweden and played in Sweden's top league.

6. He has a successful junior and amateur career, representing Sweden and winning silver at the 2015 and 2016 European Boys' Team Championships. Widing also played on the Continental European Team in the 2015 Jacques Léglise Trophy vs Great Britain and Ireland.

7. He attended the University of San Francisco and still lives in California.

8. At college he won three individual titles and was named All-American and crowned USF Male Athlete of the Year.

9. He graduated with a degree in International Business and went on to do a graduate degree in Sports Management.

10. He turned professional in 2022 and began playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Challenge Tour in Europe.

Widing won back-to-back on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He played a full season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 and went on to win twice in back-to-back weeks in 2024.

12. Widing received an exemption into his first ever Major at the 2024 PGA Championship.

13. He also qualified for the 2024 US Open, earning medallist honors at the Woodmont Country Club qualifier in Maryland.

14. His career-high world ranking is 118th.

15. Widing plays Titleist clubs.

16. Widing's wife is Jazmine, who he proposed to in a creative and romantic way in May 2020. According to the Korn Ferry Tour, "he sent her on a scavenger hunt which sent her to Ragged Point, a headland on California's Central Coast, where he had a tent set up on the beach and proposed to her."

Tim and his wife Jazmine celebrate his maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

17. He cites his favorite foods as Swedish kebab pizza, yellow curry, and Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes.

18. He averaged a huge 336.8 yards off the tee during the 2022-23 Korn Ferry Tour campaign.

19. Statistically the best part of his game is his iron play. He gained 0.205 strokes on the field in the 2022-23 season and found 75% of greens in regulation.

20. His favorite hockey teams are Swedish side HV71, who he played for as a child, and the New York Rangers.